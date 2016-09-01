LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Walmart’s early layaways to catch ‘Star Wars’ boost

By Reuters Sep 01 2016 , Chicago

Tags: Retail
For the second year in a row, Walmart Stores Inc will begin its holiday layaway programme two weeks early, hoping for a head start to the year-end shopping season and a repeat of last year's strong toy sales driven by “Star Wars” products.

Layaway programmes, which let shoppers pay for holiday gifts in installments, tend to have a big impact on sales. Analyst estimates suggest the programme may account for as much as 15 per cent of holiday revenues at Wal-Mart stores in poorer areas of the United States.

The world's largest retailer is starting the layaway programme on September 2 and like the previous year, customers can pay as little as $10 to hold items worth a minimum of $50.

Walmart expects the demand for toys to remain strong this year, after sales surged in 2015 in conjunction with the release of the latest movie in the wildly popular “Star Wars”series produced by Walt Disney Co. The next movie is due to premiere on December 16.

According to data released by research firm The NPD Group in January, US toy sales increased 6.7 per cent to $19.4 billion last year, topping the firm's estimate of 6.2 per cent growth.

“We have seen some really great momentum (in toy sales) from the day after Christmas through the spring season and we don't expect that to change,” Anne Marie Kehoe, Walmart’s vice president of toys, said on a conference call.

Kehoe said she expects "Star Wars" to be a big brand again this year.

Toys inspired by movies outperformed the market, growing by 9.4 per cent, according to NPD. That included $700 million in sales from “Star Wars” products, making it the No 1 property of the year. The franchise was worth more than "Jurassic World," "Minions" and "Avengers" combined.

Walmart will have more than 400 toys exclusively available at its stores, including Star Wars Black Series collector figures and the Barbie Camping Collection, Kehoe said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-3-lead-Dharmendra.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Crime & negligence
    Tough laws aside, we need awareness of endorsing misleading advertisements

    There is a difference between crime and negligence, particularly when it comes to misleading advertisements.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Streaming indeed has a bright future

Woody Allen has turned 80. But his energy has not ...

Zehra Naqvi

How much land does a man need?

“When the blood in your veins returns to the sea ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Everything has its place in nature

Last week I was observing an injured animal, because of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter