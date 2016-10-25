Vendor is queen of e-commerce

If customer is king, vendor is queen for e-commerce companies, especially this festive season, where they are pampered to the hilt by e-tailers.Flipkart’s best vendor takes home a car, Amazon’s top three sellers travel to its headquarters in Seattle and Voonik is taking one of its sellers for a vacation in Bangkok. Flipkart is rewarding over 2,000 sellers for their performance during the festive season. Best performing 100 sellers will be given attractive prizes and incentives worth Rs 50 lakh, including a car, motorbike, international holiday to an exotic destination, 100 Club Mahindra stays across 23 destinations in India and several high-end smartphones.“The incentive structure for the festive season has been designed for the sellers to motivate them further for the upcoming season. Sellers who perform well on the platform will be rewarded and will be provided great incentives by Flipkart for the festive season,” said Flipkart.The sellers are evaluated on the basis of units sold, Gross Merchandise Value, overall performance metric including the quality of service and delivery and product listing ads performance."We have launched a suite of new initiatives to empower our sellers this festive season. Last year, our sellers witnessed growth between 3X – 5X in the festive season. We have established an Excellence Team this year to prepare sellers and guide them to fulfill all orders by maintaining the Amazon gold standard of customer delight,” said Gopal Pillai, director and GM - seller services, Amazon India.Amazon rewards sellers to bring in such selection in our Fulfillment Centres through an incentive programme called Dhoom Machale. The company also felicitated sellers who in the first half of 2016 have grown their business and met expectations of customers consistently through a rewards and recognition program which is a part of our newly launched initiative, Amazon Connect. The key achieving sellers were chosen basis certain pre-decided performance metrics like highest number of orders received by the seller, overall customer experience etc, he said.Snapdeal too has SD Advisors to finalise Joint Business Plans with more than 15,000 sellers in face-to- face meetings conducted across 120 cities and towns in India. The plan also provides quantity guidance for fast moving items so that adequate stocks are available to avoid an out-of- stock out situation.Snapdeal also facilitated collateral free loans worth Rs 1,000 crore for its sellers to enable them to stock up for the Diwali spike in sales.“This time there is a lot of emphasis on sellers as e-commerce companies are trying to provide better shopping experience and lesser down-time,” said Sujayat Ali, founder, Voonik.com.Post the FDI policy, sellers has become all the more important for marketplace players. The FDI policy clarified that the marketplace players should not provide discounts and now the onus of providing discounts and deals came on the sellers.“Most of the e-commerce companies have reduced the commission they used to receive from the sellers. In many cases they also forego the commissions so that the sellers can provide better discounts,’ said Ali.Flipkart and Amazon used to rely heavily of the sales through WS Retail and Cloudtail respectively. But the government policy mandated that e-commerce companies should not have a single vendor accounting for more than 30 per cent of the sales. This too made each and every seller important in the e-commerce universe.