Snapdeal, Flipkart claim huge festive discount sales

Big Billion is turning into a reality. In the bruising online joust, e-commerce majors Amazon, Snapdeal and Flipkart have all claimed lakhs of transactions on their platforms as the discount sale battle jumpstarted even as some consumers expressed problems on social media about certain glitches. Truth over hype could not be ascertained immediately, for it is early days on the big discount dhamaka.



Amazon, which started its five-day special sale on October 1, stated it has seen six times growth over its regular business. It has claimed to have sold 1 lakh product units in the first 30 minutes and 15 lakh units in the first 12 hours on first day of the ‘GreatFestival Day’ sale. Snapdeal said Day 1 trends reflect sales volume jumping six times of average volumes by 4 pm.



“Nearly 11 Lakh buyers from over 2,800 cities and towns across India bought at Snapdeal in the first 16 hours of the sale. The sale, which started at midnight with 180 orders being booked per second, got bigger during the day as buyers used the national holiday to explore a plethora of attractive deals,” Snapdeal said in a statement.



Flipkart claimed that it sold over half a million products within one hour on Day 1 of the sale. “Within the electronics and gadget category, we sold more Apple watches in 10 minutes than the total sale of Apple watches online and offline in a month,” Flipkart said in a statement.



Snapdeal and Flipkart claimed providing products at large discounts. Flipkart said the number of product units sold in the first six hours of sale surpassed the total units sold in a day during the first day of its ‘The Big Billion Days’ in 2015.



Snapdeal is running the sale with a catchy ‘Unbox Diwali’ theme which seems to have a connect with Indian consumers.



Flipkart further said that its subsidiary Myntra also clocked three times more revenue in the first hour compared to the 2015 edition.



However, whether these sales are a triumph of noise and hype over reality could not be established. Consumers on Twitter complained that there were hardly any discounts on the products that these companies are offering.



The online shopping festival of Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal is more about discounting myth, marketing gimmick without much substantial offers, said a Twitter handle.



However, the authenticity of the claims on micro-blogging site could not be verified.



Some consumers even posted screenshots showing that a product was priced higher on the sites they were shopping on, compared to other sites.



Some media sites and Twitter accounts complained about glitches in Flipkart and Amazon payment gateways. Amazon displayed on the site that “SBI and associate banks’ netbanking are having payment issues.”



There was no immediate response to queries sent to online players as well as the banks concerned.



Meanwhile, traders’ body CAIT said that “big sales” on e-commerce sites is a “blatant violation” of FDI policy. For the new ecomm FDI policy prohibited such sales.



