Small time e-tailers drawing up big plans

The e-commerce space is bristling with action. Not just the biggies. Even small players are chalking out their own strategies for their share of the pie of the big bang festival sale. Discounts, better product portfolios, media campaigns, free services and even finance offers—smaller or vertical players are leaving no stone unturned to woo as many customers as possible this festival season. Interestingly, they have quietly timed their sale to avoid a clash with their bigger counterparts Flipkart and Amazon, which have gone for high decibel mass-media campaigns and huge discount offers. In fact some of the vertical players have already started their sale season.eBay, for instance, does not want to get into the week-long discount war that starts on October 1. It has started its sale from September 15 and it will go on till October 31. eBay has an assortment of 10 crore products, which is even higher than 8 crore products available on Amazon. “Last year, we had only 3 crore products and we have been working for the past six months on expanding the assortment size. We are providing higher visibility to sellers who are providing bigger discounts and trying to push deliveries faster with tieups with logistics partners,” said Shivani Suri, director marketing, eBay India said. The discounts and offers will go on for around 45 days.Fashion retailer Voonik has cleverly planned its sales to avoid a clash with the biggies. Its sales started on September 28 and will end on October 1, the day when Amazon and Snapdeal will start their campaign and a day before Flipkart’s. Flipkart’s sales has become all the more crucial for Voonik after the acquistion the two fashion e-commerce players Myntra and then Jabong by Flipkart.“We will finish our sale before others start. Moreover, we are selling more local merchandise sourced from different parts of the country. The inventory is different from what is offered on Myntra and Jabong. Around 6,000 sellers are offering special merchandise for the festive season. We have upgraded our website and have prepared ourselves to avoid technical glitches. We have preparing for the past one month and also have lined up logistics partners for faster deliveries, though we won’t be able to offer same day delivery,” said Sujayat Ali, CEO and founder, Voonik.com.Voonik also has launched it ‘Double Role Sale’, which is a ‘buy one get one’ offer. Customer can buy any two products from the website and the less expensive one will come free of cost. Voonik expects sales to be three to four times higher than regular days during the season.The vertical players are not shying away for media campaign. Voonik has gone for an expensive print media campaign for the ‘Double Role Sale’. E-bay too wants to ensure that it has top-of-the-mind recall by launching its TV campaign ThingsDon’tJudgeShopclues is going for 10-day festive sales which will go on even after the biggies have closed theirs. ShopClues hopes to grow its festive season revenue by 100 per cent over Rs 1,500 crore it made during the season last year. ‘Almost 15-20 per cent of total market spend on Diwali is allocated for sellers’ initiatives like Big Business Boom, AdZone etc. We target to get Rs 200 crore of loan disbursed to our sellers during the season. We have tied up with over 40 logistics partners to give us four times per day load capacity. We have done 100 per cent end-to-end technology integration and automation with all partners whereby real-time tracking is available from the pickup to final delivery. Real-time load allocation to logistics partners basis algorithm data analysis of last three years trends around turnaround time, service levels and capacity of logistics partners,’ said Nitin Agarwal, AVP & Head of Marketing at ShopClues.Droom, the automobile marketplace has day-specific offers. “We have offers in place for Gandhi Jayanti, promotional offers on scooters during Karva Chauth, and exciting deals on two-wheelers and four-wheelers around Dussehra and Diwali,” said Rishab Malik, Co-founder and VP, business development, Droom.Instead of one big sale, Craftsvilla will have two grand sales - ‘Craftsvilla Grand Festive Sale’ scheduled between October 1 and October 5, 2016 and the ‘Craftsvilla Grand Diwali Sale’ scheduled between October 12 and October 16.As far as Myntra is concerned, it is participating in Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sales. After being acquired by Flipkart, this is the second year in a row that it is becoming part of BBD and expects five times sales during the period. It will have discounts of up to 70 per cent on 2.5 lakh styles and designs, shoppers can prep up for the season’s biggest ever fashion sale.Jabong, which was recently acquired by Myntra, is not participating in the Big Billion Day. Instead, it is providing offers for the entire month of October. “Offers include special lightning deals, up to 70 per cent off on top brands. Also, first time special offers on new arrivals, ethnic clothing, jewellery and party wear. Preparations for the season are on in terms of grabbing customer attention, logistics, delivery, merchandising, special discounts, delivery and fulfillment mechanism, technology as well as media campaign,” said the company spokesperson.Fashion e-tailer Koovs has not yet announced festive season sale. Its end-of season sale had got over recently. Naaptol’s ‘Khushiyon Ka Mela’, an opportunity to shop and win assured gifts, commenced on the August 1 and is slated to run until October 31.Instead of imitating the biggies, most of the companies are trying to play around their strengths during the season. While all of them are ramping up their logistics and delivery mechanism, none of them are promising to make “same-day or next-day deliveries” like the biggies, which needs large investments on distribution and warehousing. The smaller players are trying to differentiate themselves in their own ways. “We are making our deliveries faster. But we won’t be offering same day deliveries,” said Suri of eBay.Craftsville has opened ‘The Navratri Store’ on its portal. “We provide specially curated stores for each festival- the collections in each of these stores have been sourced right from its origin. Whether it is the Banarasi saree one wants to wear for the pooja or the Amritsari mithai for giving away to the family members or even the Jaipuri quilts for home, we have put together a wide and unique ethnic selection consisting of apparels, home, food and others (pooja items like thalis are also available in these stores). Our consumer will find a one-stop-shop for all his/her festive shopping on our platform,” said Manish Kalra, chief business officer of Craftsville said.ShopClues has partnered with CashCare Technology, a Mumbai-based fintech company for its zero cost EMI scheme that comes without any interest and processing fee. The zero cost EMI scheme will mean extra advantage and can be availed of on products priced at Rs 5,000 and above. The financing offer is valid on purchases made till November 15, with Rs 500 cashback on the 1st EMI payment. ShopClues also plans to run a pre-approved sale, where a consumer can get the loan approved instantly and schedule the purchase later as per his/her convenience during the festive season. With a credit limit of up to Rs 2 lakh, a customer can use CashCare to buy his/her favorite product from ShopClues and pay over the next few months instead of paying the full price upfront.“We are going to deliver free services on certain products along with free accessories. For instance, we are giving away 250 helmets at Rs 9 each and are bundling auto loan and insurances with different types of promotions,” said Rishab Malik of Droom.eBay is highlighting the number of products it has in its shopping list. “When we found out that ebay has over 10 crore products, we knew it had to speak not just like a category leader, but as a conversation and thought leader. And eBay team really encouraged us and helped us find that voice. After an amazingly explorative and collaborative process we arrived at the idea - Things Don't Judge,” said Hemant Shringy, executive creative director of the campaign.