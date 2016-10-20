Retailers demand level-playing field

Upset over hefty discounts offered by e-commerce players in recent pre-Diwali sales, Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani and other retailers met finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday and demanded a level playing field for brick-and-mortar stores. The size of the domestic e-commerce market is estimated at Rs 2 lakh crore.



Sources said Biyani discussed with the finance minister big discounts doled out by sellers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal in pre-Diwali mega sales.



Besides, foreign direct investment rules in the retail sector also came up for discussion in the meeting. Sources confirmed that the meeting of the Retailers Association of India (RAI) came against the backdrop of controversy over advertisements for discounts by online retailers.



Under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion guidelines, the e-commerce players providing marketplace are not allowed to directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods or services. This is meant to ensure a level playing field for brick-and-mortar companies. Seeking to take advantage of the festive season, e-retailers like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have gone in for an aggressive media blitz to attract consumers. Offline players, including traders body Confederation of All India Tra­ders have been crying hoa­rse over such advertisemen­ts, alleging that they infringe the guidelines in place.



Asked if e-commerce discount came up for discussion, Biyani said, "We discussed the issue... There should be a level-playing field for retailers and e-commerce players, and there should be uniformity in policy".



In March this year, the government allowed 100 per cent FDI through automatic route in most of e-commerce retailing. As per the norms, an e-commerce firm will not be permitted to sell more than 25 per cent of total sales from one vendor or its group companies.



In June, the government allowed 100 per cent FDI in trading of food products, including through e-commerce, to boost food processing sector in the country.



As per the policy, foreign retailers can sell food products produced and manufactured in India.



