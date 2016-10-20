Relax sourcing norms for single brand retail: US

The US on Thursday asked India to consider relaxing local sourcing norms in single brand retail trade, a move that would help American companies like Apple to set up stores in the country.



The issue, among others, was discussed during a meeting between commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US trade representative Michael Froman. They met under the 10th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting.



"The US encouraged India to consider relaxing local sourcing requirements in single brand retail trade," a joint statement issued after the meeting said.



It said India informed the US delegation about the recent foreign direct investment (FDI) reforms providing relaxation in local sourcing norms in specific cases.



In July, the government announced relaxation of FDI norms by giving a three-year exemption from local sourcing to foreign players in single-brand retail and a five-year relaxation for state-of-art and cutting-edge technology providers.



But companies like technology major Apple had sought a blanket exemption.



At present, 100 per cent FDI is permitted in single-brand retail, but FIPB permission is required beyond 49 per cent.



The statement also said that Sitharaman and Froman highlighted the important role of the services sector and the significant potential for increasing investment.



To advance this goal, India and the US discussed efforts to promote foreign investment in key services sectors, it said, adding that both sides stressed the need to explore policy measures that would facilitate enhanced mutual ties.



Further, the importance of e-commerce, retail and direct selling in facilitating trade in goods was acknowledged by both sides.



India stated that 100 per cent FDI is now permitted in the marketplace model of e-commerce as well as in the distribution of food products produced in India, including through e-commerce.



"To ensure that e-commerce companies can take full advantage of this market opening, India noted the continuous efforts for facilitating investment in e-commerce," it said.



Both the sides also recognised that legal, financial, information technology, and accountancy services can be assets to Indian and US companies and can facilitate growth in trade and investment.



"Both countries agreed to continue discussion of promoting liberalisation in these sectors," it added.



