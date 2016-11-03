LG tops the table of most attractive brands in 2016

LG has taken the crown of India's most attractive brand survey 2016. Tata unfortunately has slipped to number seven. A survey conducted to analyse consumer desire indicator, comparing ‘attractiveness’ in brands from TRA Research, has some interesting pointers.



“Tatas have been slipping for the last few years ever since Cyrus Mistry took over. This survey was conducted much before the brawl”, explains N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research. Tata’s rank has a dip of more than 20% in Attractiveness Quotient (AQ) as compared to the previous report.



The 148-year-old Tata group, India’s largest conglomerate and also one of the oldest, is in the midst of a boardroom battle these days.



While the survey was done before the battle, the brand seems to have been slipping under Mistry’s leadership.



Brand experts feel the episode is unfortunate. “There has been an impact and I would point out to the trust one has had in the Tata brand. I think that has been shaken up a bit”, reiterates Chandramouli.



It has consistently been in the top 5 rankings (5th in 2013 and 4th in 2015) but has dipped to 7th this time round. However, the sudden and uncharacteristic departure of its erstwhile chairman and the return of the indubitable irrepressible? Ratan Tata as the interim chairman, makes this a brand to keep on the radar.



Brand guru Prahlad Kakkar feels Nano has much to add to the brand slippage: “Nano is the biggest flop. The team, which created this beautiful product, never understood the capacity of selling a cute fun car. They could have positioned it for the young women, changed the look a bit. It is easier to drive and park and females want just that. They could have created a separate variant, put a little muscle and sold it to young lads and Generation X. Instead, they positioned it only as a cheap car. That’s sad.”



When it comes to positioning the overall Tata Group brand, Kakkar holds a contrary view. “Perception makes 90 per cent of your branding. There, the Tatas top the list. They could be lower than the Ambanis and others in terms of billing, but when you are asked who would you represent internationally, it is the Tatas. Simply because they are perceived as a people’s company. All the group companies come under Tata Sons, which is a charitable trust and has been in corporate social responsibility much before CSR became a fad worldwide. I beg to differ that Tata as a brand can ever take a beating. They are like gold, always glittering.”



After LG in number 1, Sony ranks 2nd, followed by Samsung Mobiles at 3, this year. Honda makes an entrance at the 4th position also leading the auto category. Samsung, in the durables category leaped from rank 87 in 2015 to rank 5 this time round. Indigenous giant Bajaj has climbed three notches, gaining consumer confidence in India, coming in at the 6th spot, having closely fought for the 5th and missing it by a mere 3%. The kitchen-systems-to-automobiles giant is a mainstay of the top 10 rankings, having been placed 9th consecutively in 2013 and 2015 and hopping to the 6th spot this year.



Telecom giant Airtel shoots up the rankings to 9th place after having been placed 18th and 22nd in the 2015 and 2013 reports respectively. The Indian brand has 8% fewer AQ as compared to the closest competitor in the listings. It has fought hard to keep the 9th rank. Finnish personal gadget major Nokia is trailing behind by just 1% in AQ and is seen making a strong bid to return to its glory days in India. While the mobile phone manufacturer was placed 3rd in 2013, it has seen a gradual decline, having been placed 7th in 2015 and now 10th in 2016.



The surprise entrant in the top 20 listing is the kitchenware direct seller Tupperware. Catapulting itself from rank 931 in 2015 to 11 this year, the Indian kitchen mainstay brand has missed a top 10 spot by a mere 4%. Footwear brand Bata is next in the listings, placed 12th and off earlier 11th spot by 10%. This Indian brand began its journey being placed at rank 11 in 2013 and dipped to the 14th spot last year. Godrej, the third multi-faceted indigenous conglomerate in the top 20 listings, comes in at the 13th spot.



Luxury car maker Mercedes Benz has leaped up to the 14th spot after occupying the 133rd spot in the 2015 rankings. Closely following it is the personal technology giant, Dell, ranked 15th, which has fallen from its 5th rank in 2015. Hero Motorcorp, the two wheeler-manufacturing brand, has also seen a dip in rankings to be placed 16th in this year’s rankings after having been placed 11th in 2015.



Hewlett Packard, the American personal technology giant, is placed 17th, also dipping from its ranking of 8 in last year’s report. Apple, which was ranked 15th last year, has slipped slightly to the 18th spot but has maintained its top 20 ranking. The FMCG segment makes an appearance in the form of Colgate, the oral hygiene brand, which has jumped from its ranking of 53 last year to 19 this year. Completing the top 20 category is another FMCG entrant, Lux, which has climbed into this exalted list after having been placed 29th in 2015.



Maruti has been another cause of concern. The quintessential auto manufacturer comes in at 8th spot, narrowly missing the previous spot by 6%.



“Maruti could be a home-brand, but people do not look at it from the point of attractive quotient. They would prefer a Honda, which may sell much less,” says Chandramouli.



However, LG’s success in the overall chart has really left people in awe. The South Korea-based Consumer Electronics giant has taken the 1st rank, moving up from 2nd place last year.



“LG’s progress in the report is admirable, having dethroned the two-time reigning personal-gadgetry brand Samsung Mobiles to be India’s Most Attractive Brand for 2016,” say Chandramouli.



He feels the success behind the Korean chaebol has been its ability to completely immerse itself in the Indian mindsets and aligned itself to local taste and demand.



However, this is not the case with its peer Samsung, which has gone down. The presence of Apple, Google and Chinese brands like Gionee seem to have disrupted Samsung’s turf. The survey was conducted much before Note 7 firefights, otherwise Samsung could have dropped a few more notches, fears Chandramouli.



Kakkar feels LG as a group is extremely aggressive in white goods and that has got them the crown.



Among the 1,000 brands 276 categories were listed. Some of the important category leaders in Attractiveness are Colgate (FMCG), Amul (F&B), Bata (Personal Accessories), Raymond (Apparel) and Airtel (Telecom).



While many brands have seen ups and downs over the period, Nokia has been consistent and managed to retain a position in the chart. It only implies how Indian consumers still have faith in the cell phone company despite so many android giants mushrooming around with Samsung literally pushing others away in competition over the years.



“$500 billion is spent on advertising and communications. It is important to work on data that is accurate and creates a brand trust metrix to rank the brands. We work in close tandem with the Indian Statistical Institute to create a methodology that explains people’s desire, socio and psychological quotient to determine the best brands”, explains Chandramouli.



