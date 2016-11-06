ITC's Aashirvaad atta to see big growth, says report

ITC's food division may treble its growth in branded wheat flour (atta) to Rs 9,000 crore as there is tremendous scope for the organised sector.According to a report by ICICI Securities Ltd, ITC’s AAashirvaad brand atta is expected to be the major beneficiary having current market of share of 40 per cent in branded wheat flour if more consumers shift to organised wheat flour.The report, by Pankaj Pandey, Head of research, says organised wheat flour market is about 2.5 million tonnes (mt), while unorganised sector has 12.5 mt. India produced 86.5 mt grain in 2015.The expanse of opportunities for ITC can be gauged from the untapped potential in the organised wheat flour market, estimated at Rs 7,500 crore. This translates to a market size of Rs 46,000 crore.The organised wheat flour market currently constitutes about 16 per cent of this potential size. “With growing urbanisation and changing lifestyles of Indian households, if more consumers shift to organised wheat flour taking from 16 per cent to 50 per cent levels in next four or five years, the market size will grow to Rs 23,000 crore” the report said.ITC’s focus on FMCG business by entering newer food segments would be a catalyst for topline growth , Pandey says.Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said last week that the sector, which has 65 per cent share in India’s $600 billion retail market, will treble by 2020.Cargill India, which sells edible oils, wheat flour and other food products under Nature Fresh brand, had launched its atta in 2002. But four years back it re-branded it to take a share in the growing market by selling the ‘Sampoorna Chakki Atta’.According to an industry estimate, the packaged atta segment is growing at about 15-17 per cent and the growth may further rise as more consumers are shifting to packaged products.Pillsbury, Rajdhani, Shakti Bhog are some of the other brands visible in the market. While ne players such as Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has also entered with its own atta brand, early movers like HUL’s Annapurna are struggling to raise their sales.As the processed food market, which has a share of over 30 per cent out of the total food retail and is likely to increase to 45 per cent by 2020, more consolidation in branded atta business likely in happen in next few years.