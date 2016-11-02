Franchise models suit retailers best

The adoption of franchise-owned company-operated (FOCO) business model is seeing increasing acceptance among retail companies as the model is low on capex but gives greater control on the products and services offered.In a FOCO model, the franchise brings in the capital for the venture and the company operates the venture by sharing a percentage of the sales or gross margins. “Involving a franchise helps the company grow and expand faster compared to having company-owned and company-operated model (COCO). There are several models, which are followed – franchise-owned franchise-operated model (FOFO), company-owned-franchise-operated (COFO) model and franchise-owned and company-operated (FOCO) model. Earlier hotels and hospitals used to follow the FOCO model as the operation of the hotel property and hospital needs a lot of expertise. The company also does not want the service and brand to get diluted in the hands of the franchise. However, we are seeing an increasing adoption of the model in other sectors, including retail, in recent times,’ said Gaurav Marya, chairman, Franchise India Holdings.While engaging franchise, retail companies have earlier been following FOFO. But it is losing ground, as it is very difficult for the company to retain its standards and quality across all the franchise. The reputation and quality of the business operations are sacrificed at some point in time and customer-centric businesses are not very happy about the model.Earlier Crossword followed COCO and FOFO models for the stores. The first one is capital heavy for the company and hence scaling up was tough. Though the second model is capital-light, it takes some time for the franchisee to get a hang of the business and in some cases the franchisee may not run the business well and hence the revenues may be lower, said Kinjal Shah, CEO, Crossword.“As the capital comes from the franchisee the new model is easily scalable. The company has the expertise to run the store and hence it can be made profitable much faster. We have a team which is equipped to run up to 150 stores. Stores will be uniform in terms of products and service when managed by the company,” he said.Gitanjali Group follows all the four models depending upon the market and the partner. ‘In a bigger market like Mumbai, Delhi or Chennai we have to ensure that the quality is not compromised and hence COCO and FOCO gives us better control. In the past few years, the rentals had gone haywire, it was better to get franchise invest in the store. This gave us more flexibility and the share of revenue too kept varying as per the sales,” said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO of Gitanjali Exports Corporation.However, Gitanjali does not want to take FOCO model when it goes to the smaller towns and cities. “In those markets a franchise with knowledge of the local market and local contacts can run the store much more efficiently,’ he added. According to Marya, multi-national companies which are facing restrictions with regard to foreign direct investment too are adopting the FOCO model in India.