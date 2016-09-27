E-retailers set to light up Diwali with rebates

As Diwali is getting nearer, e-commerce customers are in for a big bonanza. Leading e-tailers Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal all are set to encash the festive spirit by offering huge discounts across product platforms. Not just discounts, the troika has pulled up their socks to give a different delivery experience.Ever increasing competition apart, this is the first festive season after the government imposed restrictions on discounts provided by marketplace players. This time the focus is also on providing better services.No retailer can dismiss the festive season as it accounts for 40 per cent of the yearly sales and the high decibel campaigns by e-commerce players have already started. Discounts being the biggest attraction, they are working out ways to provide deals despite restrictions. “Most of the e-commerce players are asking sellers to provide higher discounts this time to ensure that customers get a good deal and good price. In turn they are offering incentives like higher position in the listing, cut in commissions and providing support services,’ said Pragya Singh, associate vice-president, retail, Technopak Advisors.The FDI policy announced last ear discourages discounts offered by the e-commerce players operating as marketplaces. The new policy also stated that they cannot offer warranty or guarantee for products sold on their platform and that they should not make promises on behalf of sellers to influence purchase decisions. They will not be able to directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods or services and shall maintain level playing field.This time the players are under considerable pressure from investors, who have been asking questions about profitability and sustainability for the past few months. Drying up of private equity funds has been a cause of worry for both Flipkart and Snapdeal.As per data from Venture Intelligence, Flipkart has not raised any private equity money till now in 2016, against $700 million in 2015 and Snapdeal has been able to raise only $200 million, against $848 million last year. Paucity of funds has been reflecting in the way the e-commerce firms have been advertising till the festive season.Advertisement spending by e-commerce companies dropped to Rs 394 crore in the first half of 2016, from Rs 629 crore in the first half of 2015, according to the Pitch Madison Mid-Year Advertising Report 2016. Most of the companies have been reserving their resources for the festive season“Snapdeal wants to regain its second slot, while Flipkart is trying to clinch to its top position when Amazon is getting aggressive in the market,” said an industry expert. In June, Amazon founder Jeff Bezoz had announced that the parent company will be pumping in $3 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) investment in India. Induction of Amazon’s country head Amit Agarwal into Jeff Bezos's senior team is a clear indication that the company is moving in the direction it wants to in India.“Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is no more the important metrics that e-commerce companies are chasing this time, as investors are looking beyond topline metrics. They are looking at providing good service, faster deliveries and reward customer loyalty apart from the discounts,” said Singh.Flipkart will start its Big Billion Days sale from October 2 to October 6. Flipkart claims this year's sale will be glitch-free and more convenient for the customers. Flipkart has introduced its fast delivery service F-Assured. It has made exclusive tie-ups with brands like Leeco, Vu, Sansui and BPL.Snapdeal too has undertaken initiatives to ensure that its users continue to get fastest ever deliveries. It is readying or next day delivery of 2.5 million orders. The Unbox Diwali sale will cater to buyers from more than 6000 cities and will cover nearly 30,000 pin codes, including distant locations like Leh, Port Blair and Lakshwadeep islands.“Snapdeal’s fast deliveries have set new benchmarks for all players. From same day delivery within metros, to next day delivery to more than 100 cities, Snapdeal boxes will be on the move across the country, making the “Unbox” moment a special one for our users this festive season,” said Snapdeal’s chief customer experience officer Jayant Sood.On the other hand, Amazon, which has no fund constrains is pushing newly launched subscription service Prime to fuel sales this festive season. Amazon claims to have 1.2 lakh sellers and the number of products shipped next day has increased to 2.4 million.“We are delighted to celebrate this with our customers as much as with the entire ecosystem of our sellers, vendors and partners to bring festive cheer all over the country. These marathon 120 hours of the event mark our continuing commitment to work closely with our partners and together bring the biggest sale yet for our customers, with the best ever shopping experience powered by Prime,” said Amit Agarwal, VP and country head, Amazon India.