Crossword brings in new biz model

Crossword, the bookstore chain of Shopper’s Stop, is not disheartened by the general slowing down in book sales with the advent of technology. It has devised a new business model and rejigged the categories expecting to become profitable this year.Crossword has come up with a ‘franchisee-owned company-operated model’ for its future stores. As per this model, the capex for the store will come from the franchisee while the store will be managed and operated by the company. The franchisee will be given a share of the revenue as royalty. Crossword has already opened a store and plans to open eight to 10 stores every year for the next three years under this model.Earlier Crossword had two business models -- company-owned company-operated stores and franchisee-owned franchisee-operated stores. The first one is capital heavy for the company and hence scaling up was tough. Though the second model is capital-light, it takes some time for the franchisee to get a hang of the business and in some cases the franchisee may not run the business well and hence the revenues may dip, said Kinjal Shah, CEO, Crossword.“As the capital comes from the franchisee, the new model is easily scalable. The company has the expertise to run the store and hence it can be made profitable much faster. We have a team which is equipped to run up to 150 stores,” he said. Stores will be uniform in terms of products and service when managed by the company.According to him, the revenue from the new model store is 20 to 25 per cent higher than the franchisee-operated ones and the margins are also better as the store benefits from lower purchase costs due to bulk buying.Crossword has been bringing in changes in the merchandise to suit the changing priorities of the market.“Around 2010-12, the market was growing by 25 to 30 per cent. With technology replacing several categories of books, the growth slowed down to less than 10 per cent between 2012 and 2014. But growth has moved up to around 12 per cent now mainly due to the demand for Indian writing. Indian writing is growing by over 20 per cent, though international books are still de-growing,” said Shah.Books written by Indian authors connect better with the readers. The writing is simple and milieu is more familiar. Book stores like Crossword too are encouraging Indian authors with publishing offers and publicity. Crossword has signed up with 37 authors for publishing their books. It has published 14 books, among which three have been best sellers, claimed Shah. Besides, they also have been conducting book-related events in the stores.Though the share of books as a category has come down during the past few years from 65 per cent to 55 per cent, going ahead they will retain the share despite some of the fast growing categories. Crossword is doing away with music and movie category, the share of which has shrunk to three per cent.Instead, toys have grown as a category from 7–8 per cent to 18 per cent and are expected to go up to 20 per cent in two to three years. Stationery has grown from 7 per cent to 12 per cent and may move up to 15 per cent as the stores are seeing good demand for its private label Yello brand. Apparels, mainly t-shirts, which are character merchandise, were launched last year and have already grown to occupy 8 per cent. This is expected to further grow to 12 per cent in two to three years.The rejig has helped the company shed its losses. The 94-store chain became EBIT positive last year and is expected to become Profit-before-Tax positive this year. The company is also witnessing a turnover growth of 15 per cent.