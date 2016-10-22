Needed disruption

All the signs are good. Only the portents are not. Consider this. The monsoons are over and the kharif crop is out in the market. Better crop, fine sentiments and increased income due to good harvest and the lollies offered by the Central Pay Commission, has seen recovery in demand for categories like consumer durables and automobiles. Add to it the festive season, another good reason to spend.Despite all positive pointers, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) have not yet seen the desired traction in volumes. The answer to the inability in grabbing a share of the post-monsoon discretionary spends lies with the sector itself. Importantly, as Patanjali’s success in an otherwise depressed market proves, disruptive ideas still can make a difference. Clearly, FMCG majors have to come up with such ideas to address the evolving consumer segments and their unmet needs.Industry watchers do not see FMCG volumes registering double-digit growth or even getting back to last year levels in the third quarter of this financial year. Some believe that a recovery in demand could be seen in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, while there are others who are willing to wait till the first quarter of next fiscal.Despite being a relatively low-ticket item, FMCG is not on the list of customer’s discretionary purchase, as automobiles and consumer durables are already witnessing traction in both rural and urban India.Expecting 15 to 20 per cent growth in sales during the current festive season, consumer durable companies are spending on marketing and offers. Passenger car sales grew 15 per cent in September and two-wheelers sales, also dependent on the rural market, grew 22 per cent against the year-ago month.Says Anand Mour, FMCG analyst at ICICI Securities: “We had two consecutive bad monsoons and the rural economy has been in bad shape. The National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which has been providing easy money to the rural labourers, was not active in these two years. After a good monsoon now and the kharif crop, consumers want to spend their discretionary income to fulfill demands, which were pent up for two years. This includes high-ticket items like cars, two-wheelers and consumer durables. Spending on normal low-ticket stuff like FMCG will have to wait till the rabi crop, too, turns out to be good and the consumer has more discretionary income in hand. This could happen by the end of the fourth quarter or the first quarter of next year.”While the consumer is willing to spend on a high-ticket item like a scooter, he does not want to shell out a little more for a premium soap or a better face wash. They are ready to trade off staples for a mobile handset or a vacation. This phenomenon cannot entirely be put down to consumer behaviour. The reality is that there is no compelling pull exerted by the FMCG products available in the market, which can loosen the purse strings of the customer. The general economic conditions have just made things a little worse.Most FMCG companies have seen single-digit growth in volumes for the past several quarters. As per data from Kotak Institutional Equities, Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) FMCG business has been consistently registering single-digit growth since the first quarter of FY14.Apart from drought conditions in select markets, HUL was also affected by competition in the soap segment, which is an almost saturated category with 95 per cent penetration. While the premium products were better off, they could not offset the slackness in the mass-market products.Barring Q2FY14 and Q3FY14, when volume growth inched up to 10 per cent, Colgate too has witnessed single digit growth in the past two years. Colgate’s toothpaste has run into stiff competition from the existing brands and Patanjali has added to its woes by chomping into its market share.Tough competition saw domestic business volumes of Dabur moving into negative territory in Q3FY15. GSK Consumer and Godrej Consumer Products too have witnessed one or two quarters of de-growth, while Nestle, which was hit by the Maggie controversy, suffered de-growth for more than four quarters.The competition from local brands has been a constant worry for FMCG biggies. Lower overheads and smaller size keep these local and regional players agile enough to adapt to the changing market conditions.When raw material prices went down a few quarters ago, they quickly responded by bringing down prices and grabbed market share. “In a simple category like packaged drinking water, there are over 1,000 brands and most of them are local and regional players. Competition puts pressure on the margins and smaller companies with lower establishment costs win the war for share in the micro markets,’ explains Vimal Kedia, managing director of Manjushree Technopak.With the market conditions not improving much, analysts expect the revenue and volume growth of the large players to remain at single digit levels in the September and December quarter as well.Brokerage firm Sharekhan expects Hindustan Unilever to post a revenue growth of 4.8 per cent in September quarter, Britannia 9.4 per cent, GSK Consumer 2.1 per cent, GCPL 7.9 per cent and Marico 3.8 per cent.Points out Kaustubh Pawaskar, research analyst, Sharekhan: “With the demand environment yet to pick up, the revenue growth for most of the FMCG companies under our coverage is expected to remain in single digits and volume growth is expected to stay in mid-single digits.”Ankur Bisen, senior vice president of Technopak Advisors says the FMCG sector will remain dependent upon these external economic factors till there is strong push from within to understand and address the needs of the evolving consumer segments.“Ten to 15 years ago, FMCG consumers were a homogenous urban middle class population and the number of companies and products catering to their demand too was limited. Over a period of time, the market has expanded with new companies coming in and more brands filling up the space. New consumer segments like the sustenance class, lower income group, middle-income group, high-income groups have emerged and the rural-urban segmentation too has become clearer. FMCG companies have not fully deciphered the needs of these consumer segments. There is a need in each segment, but the need does not get translated into demand at the current price points. There is a clear need and availability mismatch.” He should know.Look at the rural market and it is apparent that the penetration of FMCG is even lower. Studies indicate that 52 per cent of retail consumption happens in the rural areas, but FMCG’s rural penetration is still 30 to 35 per cent. In other words two-third of the country consumes one-third of FMCG.Clearly, in urban India, the focus should be on increasing usage and premiumisation. There are different consumer segments even within the urban market. For the past several years, a strong need for pure and chemical-free, high quality, natural and swadeshi products exists in the market.Most FMCG companies did not pay heed to this need. An HUL and P&G could not address this demand due to their brand image and Dabur and Himalaya could not either fully win the trust of this consumer segment or come up with alternatives across categories. “This is the consumer segment which has made Patanjali a Rs 5,000 crore company,” says Bisen.Patanjali Ayurved was founded in 2006 and its foray into FMCG space is not even a five-year-old story. In 2015-16 when the FMCG market was down and most players had to be satisfied with single-digit growth, Patanjali’s turnover grew 150 per cent to more than Rs 5,000 crore from about Rs 2,000 crore in the previous year.Adds Bisen: “Patanjali followed a reverse strategy in terms of brand-building and distribution and it worked.”Usually, for a FMCG company, first the product is launched and then the distribution network is established. Brand building exercise starts later so that the product is available in the retail shelves when the brand is promoted.Patanajli had the privilege of a strong brand- Baba Ramdev, who had emerged as the face of yoga and natural living. The personality brand was built over several years, much before Patanjali came into being. With the backing of this mother-brand, till recently Patanjali did not feel the need to advertise and promote its products.Even in terms of distribution, FMCG companies first make the product available to the dealers and distributors who sell it to the smaller retailers. Organised retail chains is the next step and once the brand gets accepted in multi-brand outlets, the company thinks about setting up exclusive brand outlets.Patanjali products, which were available in Ramdev’s yoga centres, got exclusive brand outlets, which were franchised by his devotees. Once the brand gained acceptability in the market, organised retail had no choice other than allocating shelf space for Patanjali.Industry insiders believe that Patanjali pays lesser margins in many categories to the organised retailers compared to what other FMCG companies pay. The distribution channel and the kirana stores were next step in this progression.Apart from the perceived image of Patanjali products as natural, herbal and swadeshi, the pricing too helped the products. With lower overheads, Patanjali was more competitive in several categories.Says ICICI Securities’ Mour: “Though Dabur and Himalaya have the herbal tag, they are not present across categories. Availability of an entire bouquet of products as diverse as shampoo and wheat flour under one mother brand, also caught the attention of the customer,” said Mour. This also helped the company garner Rs 5,000 crore turnover in a short time.This is not the first time when the FMCG sector has witnessed disruptive ideas. Introduction of shampoos in sachets by CavinKare broke a big barrier of the perceived notion that shampoos are unaffordable. It was a strategy to reach out to the bottom of the pyramid and the rural markets with sachets priced as less as Re 1. Even today, more than 80 per cent of shampoos in volume terms are sold in single use sachets, as far as the Indian market is concerned.Apart from shampoos, several other products meant for single use are now available in sachets. Almost 60 per cent of CavinKare’s revenues come through sachets and it has also helped the company build a strong foothold in the rural markets, with a revenue contribution of over 65 per cent.The company, which came up as a threat to the multi-national companies, however, is still largely focused in South Indian markets. It has also not been able to expand the brand across diverse categories as Patanjali did.A recent entrant into the FMCG space, which has the capability to become a national player, is Global Consumer Products launched by serial entrepreneur and former managing director of Godrej Consumer Products, A Mahendran.The company received Rs 315 crore from Goldman Sachs and Mitsui Global in 2014. The company could attract some senior talent who were in key positions in some of the large FMCG companies, These include Anuradha Narasimhan, who was earlier with Titan, Unilever and lately with Britannia, Kamal Agarwal who has worked with Ferrero, Cadburys and ITC and Mukhtar Basha, with work experience in Unilever and Britannia.Global knows the tricks of the trade. The company has entered into chocolates and packaged water categories. It is marking one step at a time. However, the success of the company will depend upon how it breaks the clutter in the market and comes out with disruptive ideas.Explains Mour: “It would not be right to say that FMCG players have not been innovating. In fact, they have been constantly innovating in terms of product and packaging. To name a few, Manpasand Beverages’ carbonated fruit drink has received good responses and Godrej’s fast card mosquito repellent too is a cheaper and convenient option. But the FMCG is a diverse sector with different categories. FMCG companies will have to brainstorm to identify real needs of different consumer segments and bring in real solutions to take the sector forward.”Moreover, the future is bright for the sector. An Assocham-TechSci Research report finds that the sector has the potential to more than double to $104 billion by 2020 from the present level of $49 billion due to steady economic growth, rising share of organised retail, improving awareness and a favourable demographic dividend. For this to happen, the FMCG players too have to play their part well.