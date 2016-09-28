Amazon adds 2.5m cubic feet storage space

Amazon has added 2.5 million cubic feet of storage space in view of the increasing warehousing demand during the festive season.



Amazon had 5 million cubic feet of storage space across 21 fulfilment centres last year. In the run-up to the Diwali season, it has set six more centres, which have taken the total storage space to 7.5 million cubic feet.



“The additional storage space is in line with the number of new sellers we have added and the increase in sales that we are expecting this year,: said Akhil Saxena, vice-president, India customer fulfilment, Amazon India. The company has added 20,000 sellers since second quarter of the year, taking the total seller strength to 1.2 lakh sellers.



“As we gear up for the festive season, fulfilment capacity will play a defining role in shaping this experience. For our customers, these FCs bring us closer to them in the region. For our sellers, these FCs will enable thousands of small & medium businesses to save money by replacing their upfront capital expense with low variable cost and pay only for the storage space they use and the orders that we fulfill,’ he said. The fulfilment centres account for 80 per cent of the delivery of Amazon.



The company also has 100 delivery stations across the country. Further, delivery mechanism has been ramped up with the addition of over 10,000 stores under its IHave Space programme taking the total number of pick-up points to 12,500 stores. These are local store owners across different cities to deliver products to customers within a two to four km radius of their store. Last year, Amazon had only 2,500 stores under the programme. The expansion will enable Amazon.in to efficiently manage deliveries across 22 states and union territories this festive season.



