Amazon adds 10,000 stores to its network

In the run up to the festive shopping season, Amazon.in on Thursday announced the expansion of its delivery network with the addition of over 10,000 stores under its ‘I have space programme’ taking the total number to 12,500 stores. The expansion will enable Amazon.in to efficiently manage deliveries across 22 states and union territories this festive season.Under the ‘I have space programme’, Amazon India partners with local store owners across different cities to deliver products to customers within a two to four kilometre radius of their store. Several of these stores also double up as pick-up points and receive deliveries on behalf of customers. These local entrepreneurs understand their area well and have immense goodwill in their neighbourhood to efficiently deliver and receive products. This supplements their regular income and generates more footfalls in their stores. On an average, Amazon India’s store partners deliver between 20 to 30 packages a day, earning a fixed amount per delivery.“We believe customers, no matter where they reside or are located, value fast and reliable delivery. As we gear up for the upcoming festive season, we have expanded our delivery network by five times and now have over 12,500 ‘I have space stores’ in more than 50 cities with a majority being in tier II and III towns. It’s humbling to see that we have not only extended our reach and gotten closer to our customers but have also empowered thousands of local entrepreneurs to leverage our platform and scale greater heights,” said Akhil Saxena, vice president, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India.The Amazon India’s ‘I have space programme’ is open to all store owners who have the ability to service on foot or a two-wheeler. The only requirement to be an ‘I have space’ partner is for the store-owner to have sufficient manpower to make local deliveries during their off-peak hours and space for storage of the packages. Currently, this program primarily consists of grocery, telecom, stationery, chemists, general stores and other modern trade outlets to name a few.Most of the stores are seeing increase in their incomes after partnering with Amazon. This programme currently covers over 50 cities including Amritsar, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota, Vadodara, Bharuch, Nasik, Kolhapur, Belgaum, Tirupur, Warrangal, Vellore, Salem, Guntur, Raipur, Agra and Dehradun in addition to all large metros. The channel handles a significant proportion of Amazon Logistics’ volumes in cities where it is present and is instrumental in fulfilling customer promises while transforming lives across the country.