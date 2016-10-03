37 Snapdeal sellers cross Rs 1cr mark each on Monday

Freed from the manacles of not being able to do big discounts after the new FDI policy in e-commerce, e-commerce player Snapdeal on Monday said the company witnessed a nine-fold increase in sales volume during the Unbox Diwali discount offer, with 37 sellers on its platform crossing Rs 1-crore turnover mark each on the first day itself.



“As sales volumes surged nearly 9x of average daily sales, Snapdeal witnessed more than 80 per cent of orders coming from its mobile platforms. The start of Unbox Diwali sale also brought cheer to Snapdeal sellers as 37 sellers crossed the Rs. 1 crore turnover (each) on Day 1,” Snapdeal said in a statement.



The e-commerce firm said the traffic from tier 2 and 3 cities increased 20 times, with the maximum surge, other than the metros, coming from Mizoram, Meghalaya, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, in that order.



It said attractive discounts on footwear were available from multiple fashion brands and more than 1,00,000 pairs of footwear were sold on Day 1 of the sale.



“With a surge in demand for home appliances bought during the day, the products to be shipped from Day 1 of sales itself weighed nearly 3,000 tonnes, enough to fill 20 A380 jumbos (aircraft) carrying only cargo,” the statement said.



Snapadeal said mobile phones Redmi Note 3, iPhone 6s, iPhone 5s, Mi Max, LeEco Le Max 2 were the top-selling phones, followed closely by Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy J3S with bike mode.



In addition, Voltas 1.2-tonne split air-conditioners, Dell and Acer laptops, Canon and Nikon cameras, kitchen appliances, including juicer mixer grinders and pressure cookers, were other popular products that sold throughout the day.



Snapdeal shared the list of some products, including JBL SB350 Soundbar, iPhone 6s (16GB), Samsung Galaxy J3, Blue Star 1.5-tonne 3-star split air conditioner, Acer Windows 10 Touch Screen 2-in-1 laptop on which it claimed that there were attractive offers on second day of the sales.



