Urban Tree unveils Fantastic in Chennai

Urban Tree Infrastructures, a Chennai-based real estate developer, has launched its latest residential project, ‘Fantastic’ on PH Road near Vanagaram in the city. The project offers 300 dwelling units and is being developed over 4.67 acres of land.It will have 1, 2 and 3BHK flats in sizes ranging from 588 to 1414 sq ft. The company has announced a launch price of Rs 3,899 per sq ft. The flats are priced in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh, based on the size. Construction will start in November this year.“Urban Tree has created a distinct name for itself and is today known for its penchant for high quality homes. We also ensure customer–connect by holding customer meets every quarter. The very fact that 30 per cent of the current sales are generated through referrals from existing customers, indicate what the customers think about us,” says Abhishek Mehta, director, Urban Tree.“Fantastic is located strategically near industries, schools, colleges and hospitals. It is in close vicinity to the CMBT metro rail station. We will invest around Rs 125 crore in the project. The phase I of the project will be ready by June, 2018,” he pointed out.Fantastic by Urban Tree, is state-of-the-art green building, which will have top-class amenities like aerobics hall, badminton court, barbecue area, children play area, community hall, garden, gymnasium, indoor games, intercom, jogging track, rain water harvesting, sauna/spa, security, senior citizen area, swimming pool, Wifi and yoga hall, among others.