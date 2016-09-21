Take the REITs way

Over the past two years, the Government of India has announced several measures to liberalise foreign investment in the real estate sector, including approval of the Real Estate (regulation and development) Act and relaxation in FDI norms i.e. waiving-off the requirements of a minimum project size both in terms of area and capital, among other things. This is a very welcome step for the real estate industry, which has been stressed due to restrictions on the avenues to raise capital. However, the most notable announcement from the perspective of completed/operational assets was the set-up of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and the consent for foreign investors to own and hold completed assets. Now foreign investors can invest in ready operational assets and eventually exit through REITs.



To provide additional impetus to the industry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is further expected to relax the rules governing REITs at its board meeting later this month. A wide range of relaxations to norms are being debated and discussed. Under the proposal, the Sebi board may allow REITs to have up to five sponsors, as against the current norm for maximum three. From the current limit of 10 per cent investment by REITs in under-construction projects, up to 20 per cent investment may be allowed. Besides, relaxations would be made to provisions relating to compliance of minimum public holding norms, as also for investments by the associate entities of the trustees. Rationalisation of requirements under related party transactions (RPT) is also expected. All the above will only help to push forward the industry as a whole.



REITs offer the following advantages for retail and institutional investors alike.



# Diversification: Access to a diversified and quality portfolio as compared to single asset exposure



# Liquidity: Since the units will be listed, the investor will be able to liquidate the investment in REITs within a reasonable time-frame



# Assured income: Reasonable assurance of annuity income as the assets would have long signed leases



# Inflation protection: Real estate and REITs provides reasonable hedge on inflation and there is potential for capital appreciation over the years



# Efficient due diligence: REITs will save the smaller investors from the hassles of due diligence, paper-work and multiple taxes.



For the developers and real estate industry at large, REITs will result in huge capital inflow and provide avenues to monetise assets. REIT-compliant assets in India are currently estimated to be in excess of 300 million square feet and are primarily located in the top eight cities of the country, valued at approx $40 billion. REITs are therefore expected to infuse liquidity in the system and will not only give a fillip to development of more real estate and infrastructure, but it should also help in bringing cost and consequently prices down. It may also increase transparency in the sector, which is infamous for its difficulty in accessing information — REITs will make it easier to get accurate information on property ownership, rentals and yields.



Given the above, REITs have the potential to attract significant monies currently parked in traditional financial instruments. To give some perspective, the US is the most developed REITs market in the world with a market cap of approx $620 billion. About one-third of this is held by US pension funds (source: Towers Watson and Bloomberg). In India, our retirement fund corpus is about $200 billion.



If the government permits and encourages our pension funds and insurance companies to invest even 5 per cent in REITs, the allocation from this segment alone would be as much as $10 billion, not counting the foreign inflows and the investments from retail investors given India’s 33 per cent savings rate.



(The author is president, Indian Merchants’ Chamber (IMC))



