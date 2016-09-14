Sristi moves to Mumbai with seafront property

Kolkata-based Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation (SIDC), an arm of the Kanoria Foundation, is now looking beyond eastern India. It is putting up a sea front lifestyle residential property in Mumbai with a total capital outlay of Rs 180 crore. Called Shristi Sea View, the 42-storyed property is coming up near Shivaji Park, Mumbai.“Shristi Sea View project is our first and major housing project beyond Eastern India. It is not simply a seafront property. It is a lifestyle with the smoothness of silk and the glow of pearls. It is an environment not of walls, but of vistas. It is a high life that touches the next level of luxury. Designed carefully by Hafeez Contractor, Sea View is the latest signature of success in the city of the rich and famous,” claimed Sunil Jha, managing director, SIDC.Jha said that the company had taken over the project from a Mumbai-based developer in December 2015, who was not being able to complete the project. SIDC’s investment for the project would be around Rs 160-180 crore. Interestingly, the developer had earlier invested nearly Rs 50-60 crore in the project. The apartment complex would house only 49 flats with a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.On the 15th floor is the meditation deck — a tranquil spot to lose your sense of time and world. The residential apartments start from the 16th floor, ensuring each apartment gets beautiful and breathtaking views of the city and sea. Spaciously configured and sculpted for gracious living, each apartment promises a unique living experience, the company claimed in a statement.Each of the lavishly appointed 2.500 sq ft homes feature three large bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms, alongside other stretched-out living and utility spaces. Every inch has been meticulously planned to ensure true value. These are homes where the elements of luxury translate into pride. A limited number of 10,000 sq ft penthouse apartments are available on the 20th floor, just for a lucky few. That’s not all. On the 42nd floor is the Sea View Sky Lounge.The sprawling rooftop lounge offers a remarkable 21 terraces with floor-to-ceiling glass, which offer a panoramic view. On one side stretches the city of Mumbai with the green patch of Shivaji Park dominating the neighbourhood. On the other, the endless waves of the Arabian Sea play with the Dadar shore. Sea View towers ensure top-of-the-line specifications with the best Indian or international brands in construction materials, fixtures and fittings, the company said.