Sheth Corp launches Sheth Zuri in Thane

Sheth Corp, fully owned subsidiary of Sheth Developers, the Mumbai-based 30-year-old real estate firm, has launched a new residential project — Sheth Zuri in Thane, near Mumbai.



Strategically located in the Platinum Belt of Thane city, Sheth Zuri is situated near Majiwada junction on Eastern Express Highway that connects it to key commercial hubs alongside premium education and health care facilities and landmarks like Viviana Mall and Jupiter hospital. This platinum belt is a well-planned and advantageous locale in Thane that makes it a top-notch realty destination for home buyers.



The new Sheth Zuri project offers 600 flats in the 1BHK, 2BHK compact, 2BHK and 3BHK configuration with the carpet area starting at 428, 515, 650 and 786 sq ft respectively.



With a base price of Rs 9,900 per sq ft, the prices of apartments start anywhere upwards of Rs 88 lakh, which is inclusive of taxes and stamp duty. The construction of the project would start over the next three months and it would be ready for possession in the first quarter of 2020. Sheth Zuri is located right beside other previously built projects of Sheth Corp such as Viviana Mall, Sheth Avalon and Sheth Vasant Lawns.



The new project is a blend of aesthetics, quality and implacable design. “With this addition, we have reiterated our desire to provide home buyers with quality residential projects along with commercial and social spaces, thus enhancing the lifestyle of our residents in Thane,” said Maulik Sheth, director, Sheth Corp. Sheth Zuri offers a variety of amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pools, children’s play area, open air lounge terrace, half basket ball court, tennis court, and cricket practice enclosure, to enhance its aesthetics. “Each and every facet of apartments is configured keeping the lifestyle aspect of residents in mind by providing vitrified flooring, internal wall finish, windows with granite sill, extensive electrical layout, decorative fire rated main door, well equipped and designed kitchen,” the company said.



