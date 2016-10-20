SC orders Unitech to refund home buyers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that a property developer cannot delay the grant of possession of flats to the buyers beyond the period of contract and if there is a delay the buyers are entitled for a refund.



A three-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, Amitav Roy and A M.Kanwilkar ordered refund of the principal amount, taking note of the `voice of anguish’ of the respondent-allottees that they have lost their entire savings and have been waiting for the flats for more than seven years. The bench directed Unitech Residential Resorts Ltd in Delhi to refund the principal amount to the tune of Rs 17 crore to 39 allottees who were denied possession of their flats within the stipulated time.



In its ruling, the bench said, “it needs no special emphasis to state that the property developer has to respect the contractual commitment. It has to live up to the terms of the contract and gain trust so that the people who dream of houses can repose faith in him. Not for nothing, it has been said, ‘the foundation of any economy is faith and if faith is lost, everything is lost.’”



The bench said, “the appellant builder by delaying or procrastinating the completion of the flats cannot base its stand on excuses or any subterfuge to advance the stand that the constructions take time. The submission in a way rests upon the metaphor that “Rome was not built in a day” but serves no purpose. It is “flat” or “money”. And nothing else.” The bench pointed out that the 39 respondents collectively make a demand for refund of money.



On August 17, the bench had directed Unitech to deposit Rs 15 crore in the apex court registry. Taking this into consideration, the bench asked Unitech to deposit another Rs 2 crore and the total amount of Rs 17 crore will be distributed by the registry to the 39 respondents. The bench said the question of award of compensation and interest on the principal amount will be considered by the court at its next hearing on January 11.



