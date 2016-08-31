Sarvome launches luxury eHomes in Faridabad

Sarvome Developers, a real estate venture of Jotindra Steel & Tubes and Mauria Udyog, has launched “The Presidio”, a luxury project at Sector 31, Faridabad.This is the first luxury project in NCR which will deliver flexible eHomes – a blend of luxury, comfort, and technological excellence, the company claimed in a statement.Designed around a green concept with advanced technologies, material and architectural sciences to create age-proof, safe and aesthetically beautiful homes, the project will be accessible from Mewla Maharajpur metro station at a five-minute drive, while NHPC Chowk/Sector 28 metro station is seven minutes away. The company plans to deliver the project by January 2019.Sarvome Developers’ project is designed to provide a modular lifestyle by allowing seamless control over the house from anywhere, at any time. You will be able to manage your home with a remote/touch screen/smartphone through the internet. One can enjoy personalised automation for all aspects of their property, including lighting, climate, appliances, curtains, multi-room video, digital surveillance and energy saving. The Presidio will give you the experience of a digital lifestyle on your fingertips, the company claimed.The project offers 120 units of 3BHK and 4BHK in simple and duplex format. The basic selling price has been kept at Rs 4,500 per sq ft.“The project offers a holistic luxurious lifestyle to its residents with modern and user-friendly amenities. It has a fully equipped club comprising a business centre, party hall, mini movie theatre, yoga centre, swimming pool, gymnasium, badminton and lawn tennis court, squash court, library, toddler zone, and beautifully landscaped central greens,” claimed Akhil Kumar Sureka, MD, Sarvome Developers.He added: “With the growing market for luxurious residencies, every home is a unique offering state-of-the-art luxury, where each approved plan exudes opulence and comfort. The Presidio brings the unique concept of customisable homes to you where we design the exterior and you decide the interior.”