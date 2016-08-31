LoginRegister
You are here » Home » FC Build

Sarvome launches luxury eHomes in Faridabad

By Shishir Parasher Aug 31 2016

Tags: Real Estate

This is the first luxury project in NCR which will deliver flexible eHomes

Sarvome Developers, a real estate venture of Jotindra Steel & Tubes and Mauria Udyog, has launched “The Presidio”, a luxury project at Sector 31, Faridabad.

This is the first luxury project in NCR which will deliver flexible eHomes – a blend of luxury, comfort, and technological excellence, the company claimed in a statement.

Designed around a green concept with advanced technologies, material and architectural sciences to create age-proof, safe and aesthetically beautiful homes, the project will be accessible from Mewla Maharajpur metro station at a five-minute drive, while NHPC Chowk/Sector 28 metro station is seven minutes away. The company plans to deliver the project by January 2019.

Sarvome Developers’ project is designed to provide a modular lifestyle by allowing seamless control over the house from anywhere, at any time. You will be able to manage your home with a remote/touch screen/smartphone through the internet. One can enjoy personalised automation for all aspects of their property, including lighting, climate, appliances, curtains, multi-room video, digital surveillance and energy saving. The Presidio will give you the experience of a digital lifestyle on your fingertips, the company claimed.

The project offers 120 units of 3BHK and 4BHK in simple and duplex format. The basic selling price has been kept at Rs 4,500 per sq ft.

“The project offers a holistic luxurious lifestyle to its residents with modern and user-friendly amenities. It has a fully equipped club comprising a business centre, party hall, mini movie theatre, yoga centre, swimming pool, gymnasium, badminton and lawn tennis court, squash court, library, toddler zone, and beautifully landscaped central greens,” claimed Akhil Kumar Sureka, MD, Sarvome Developers.

He added: “With the growing market for luxurious residencies, every home is a unique offering state-of-the-art luxury, where each approved plan exudes opulence and comfort. The Presidio brings the unique concept of customisable homes to you where we design the exterior and you decide the interior.”

shishirparasher@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM FC BUILD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-3-lead-Dharmendra.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Crime & negligence
    Tough laws aside, we need awareness of endorsing misleading advertisements

    There is a difference between crime and negligence, particularly when it comes to misleading advertisements.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Streaming indeed has a bright future

Woody Allen has turned 80. But his energy has not ...

Zehra Naqvi

How much land does a man need?

“When the blood in your veins returns to the sea ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Everything has its place in nature

Last week I was observing an injured animal, because of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter