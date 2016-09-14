Rustomjee launches luxury tower in Thane

Rustomjee Group has launched a standalone luxury residential tower called Aurelia at its 127-acre integrated township Rustomjee Urbania in Thane, near Mumbai.The new 30-storey standalone tower comprises of a total of 228 apartments.The 2BHK apartments ranging from 599 sq ft to 612 sq ft of carpet area costs about Rs 1.05 crore, excluding taxes, the company said in a statement. The base price is Rs 9,500 per sq ft. With the construction slated to start in November 2016, the project would be ready for possession tentatively in June 2019, the company said in a statement.The world-class amenities include rooftop infinity swimming pool, a stargazing deck and an alfresco dining area, among others.“What makes Aurelia perfect for families is that it caters to every generation cutting across age groups with best-in-class amenities like reflexology pathway, rooftop gym, sky party deck, senior citizen zone, zen garden, indoor games room and a lotus pond to add to the aesthetic quotient,” the company claimed.Located at Majiwada in Thane, Aurelia offers its residents easy access to public amenities. While on one hand, there are several corporate parks in the vicinity, on the other there are best-in-class hypermarkets and shopping malls like Korum, Viviana and Hypermarket, that would solve the shopping woes of the residents.The proposed 11-km long tunnel between Thane-Borivali and the proposed metro lines connecting Ghodbunder to Wadala, are set to make Thane one of the best-connected suburbs in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).“The demand for 2BHK has gone up considerably in the last few years and Thane has gradually become a preferred investment option for aspirational housing,” Percy S Chowdhry, director at Rustomjee Group told Financial Chronicle.“What differentiates this tower from the rest in Thane is the rooftop amenities that promise to deliver a bespoke living experience to its residents as well as its strategic location within the 127-acre township that has an operational IGSE school, retail, gardens, open spaces, proposed healthcare and commercial offerings,” he said.Renowned architect Hafeez Contractor aesthetically designed the 127-acres Rustomjee Urbania, where over 2,000 families reside at present. The township houses a multi-sports arena and an urban farming zone, which is artfully composed within the project to engage its users in a healthy and refreshing environment.Rustomjee Urbania has received gold rating from Indian Green Building Certificate (IGBC), the company said.