Runwal Group comes to Kanjurmarg

Mumbai-based developer Runwal Group has launched a luxury residential project - Runwal Bliss at Kanjurmarg, the new emerging city centre in the heart of Mumbai.The project, built around a 150-year-old banyan tree with green, tranquil surroundings, offers 1,500 apartments. Spread over close to 10-acre green campus, with 70 per cent open spaces, Runwal Bliss features six high-rise towers, interspersed with beautiful gardens and recreational amenities.Each tower has 37 to 45 floors, designed by well-known architect Hafeez Contractor, who had earlier transformed Powai with his grand architectural creations.The project offers buyers the option of premium air-conditioned 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments to meet the varying demands and tastes of people. The 2BHK apartment carpet area varies from 513 to 770 sq ft, 3 BHK from 983 to 1,193 sq ft and 4BHK homes with 1,904 sq ft carpet area. With the launch price of Rs 20,310 per sq ft, the 2BHK apartments would cost approximately Rs 1.2 crore-Rs 1.8 crore, 3 BHK units in the Rs 2.4 crore – Rs 3.00 crore range and 4BHK units at Rs 4.3 crore onwards, the company said in a statement.With construction underway at the site, the project is estimated to be completed for delivery in October 2020, the company said.As a part of the launch, Runwal Bliss has introduced multiple limited-period payment plans catering to a wide range of financial requirements. A unique 5-70-20-5 subvention scheme enables potential buyers to pay as low as Rs 7 lakh to book an apartment, with no further payments to be made for the next three years, the company said in a statement. Similarly, another payment scheme – the 20-40-40 plan, enables buyers to pay just thrice through the construction phase till possession, the company said.After exponential growth experienced by locations like Powai, Ghatakpar and Mulund in the last few years, now it is Kanjurmarg’s turn,” Subodh Runwal, director, Runwal Group said. “It has huge potential for price appreciation and is all set to be the next big investment destination,” Runwal claimed.Runwal Bliss is located between two major suburban railway stations: Kanjurmarg (300 meters away) and Bhandup (800 meters). Hubs like SEEPZ, BKC, International Airport, South Mumbai as well as the suburbs, are all easily accessible, cutting down on commute times, the company boasted. Shapoorji Pallonji, one of the reputed construction firms with a global presence, has been appointed as construction partners for select towers.