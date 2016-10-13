Right time to invest

Do ready-for-possession or close-to-possession homes make more sense than properties, which will be delivered only two-three years down the line?



There was a time when the answer to this question by most end-users and real estate investors would have been a resounding 'No'. After all, it is common knowledge that ready-possession homes or homes which would be delivered in six months or less, cost more by about 30-35 per cent.



In price-sensitive markets such as Pune, paying such a premium merely for the benefit of getting early possession makes no sense at all.



Budget constraints of end users aside, even investors would shy away from paying such an exorbitant price, since they are obviously focused on entering at the lowest possible price point and exiting when the property has appreciated sufficiently in value.



They are certainly not going to be open to foregoing the highest possible returns on investment for ready-possession flats, even if it means being able to rent them out sooner. After all, the potential resale price would still take a massive beating.



The current scenario



Thanks to the protracted slowdown in the property market in most Indian cities, developers across the country have witnessed their inventories pile up. Reduced sales traction has induced a sea change in their pricing strategies, resulting in ticket sizes coming down even in ready-to-move properties in their projects. This has proved necessary because selling existing inventory is the only way they can build capital to fund future projects.



In fact, there has never been a time in the history of the Indian real estate market when properties, which are ready or close to possession, were so cost-effective. It’s fair to say the property market has stabilised.



Quality properties by reputed developers in very good locations are now available at prices which were previously possible only if buyers were willing to wait for two years or longer.



Sound rationale for both options



The option of opting for quick possession or under-construction projects is debatable. In the current scenario, it is for the individual to decide on the budget and on the urgency of buying a house. Individuals with long-term requirements, who also need relief from the cycle of paying installments, should definitely opt for under-construction projects.



Today, most builders have come up with schemes to pre-pay EMIs, which helps to reduce the interest burden and monthly EMIs. While opting for this route, homebuyers should choose a builder wisely to ensure the safety of one’s investment – only builders with a good reputation and financial background should be considered.



However, buyers in need of a home for immediate possession who have the requisite funds and are keen to ditch their landlord for good have never been in a better position.



As things stand today, buyers who are eyeing popular growth corridors like Pune's Undri can actually buy a 2 BHK flat from a reputed builder that will be delivered within six months or less, at affordable all-inclusive prices. Homebuyers can also chose to explore projects that offer under-construction opportunities.



It should be noted that real estate markets across India are beginning to revive, and prices in Pune — a city which held its ground as a preferred investment hotbed — will start to increase significantly within the next 6-8 months.



Advice to buyers



In the existing market environment, it is easy for customers to be confused by the numerous attractive offers that most developers are doling out. In fact, quite a few players have officially announced astounding rate cuts on their projects in the hope of generating faster sales.



Buyers should be aware that such attractive offers are almost always tied to projects, which are in the earliest stages of development, and often have hidden costs or features that are not in their best interests.



Customers must therefore select a builder by his previous track record and review the projects he has completed so far. The cost should not be the only consideration. In fact, when deciding to purchase a property the price should be the last aspect to be taken into account as once committed to a builder or project, the buyer is tied to his or her choice.



(The writer is CMD - Amit Enterprises Housing Ltd)



