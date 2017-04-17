Rich man’s world

Not everything in the country’s gigantic real estate market has been ailing. Some segments, contrary to the general perception, have grown at a furious pace.The case in point is India’s luxury and super-luxury apartment market, which took significant strides even when other segments in the real estate sector, were looking down the barrel of the gun.Financial Chronicle discovered, for instance, that developers like DLF have given their investors returns of about 19 times in a decade-and-a-half and this involves the period of intense sectoral turmoil.In 2002, north India witnessed the launch of a super luxury project. The Aralias, developed by DLF, located in close proximity to 18-hole DLF Golf and Country Club in Sector 42 Gurgaon and offers super luxury condominiums to all who can afford it, including corporate honchos.The project comprises 252 ‘By Invitation’ residential units with approximately 1.6 million sq ft of saleable area in 11 buildings of 15-17 floors each.Buyers here had the option to choose from high-end four bedroom apartments with an area option of 5,575 sq ft, 5,600 sq ft and 6,000 sq ft.Says Aakash Ohri, executive director at DLF Home Developers: “Here, we offered to our customers bare shell units. With this, the residents had a free hand to design and customise the space, as per their own free will.”He hastens to add that, “the essence of super luxury would have been diluted if every resident of The Aralias had similar interiors, designs or layouts.”The company’s C-Suite faced a dilemma to begin with, with DLF contemplating the acceptability of its strategy of providing a naked condo space to buyers.“But once a new concept sinks in, people get comfortable. Property owners were on the same page as us and understood our vision of luxury,” Ohri adds.The result is that within two years of the launch, the project was completely sold out. It, however, took some 5-6 years for it to get completed.A unit at The Aralias that during the launch stood at Rs 90 lakh, today costs somewhere around Rs 17 crore to 20 crore – annualised return of about 21 to 23 per cent since its launch.“Aralia’s was just the beginning. Even projects like Park Place, DLF’s smallest deluxe space offering, fetched exceptional returns and buyer interests,” points out Chetan Kapur, director of Golden Bricks, a Gurgaon-based consultancy and research services organisation.The project was sold out within three days flat. DLF’s second success – The Magnolia – offered exceptional returns to the buyers too. In November 2006, the average sale price of The Magnolia property stood at Rs 5,898 per sq ft. By March 2008, they had gone up by 70 per cent. The per unit cost at The Magnolia, which was launched at Rs 5.5 crore, today stands around Rs 16.5 crore.“Our third project, The Camellias, a super luxury project will be one step ahead of The Magnolias and The Aralias,” claims Ohri. He should know. DLF has seen a growth of 50 per cent in demand for its luxury segment of housing, as compared to last year.Deep pocketed Indians are naturally very open to accepting high-end, state-of-the-art residences. Which is why companies that offer luxe and ultra-luxe projects, have among their customers, heads of some of the biggest organisations in India, as well as the fast-emerging tribe of Indian neo billionaires.2008, the year of the great recession, was quite a bit of a dampener for the luxury real estate market, which also embraces close to 30 per cent of total NRI investments.“It was then that other players entered the market and helped it survive better by offering luxury at relatively lower prices,” Kapur of Golden Bricks, points out.Promoters like Ireo, M3M, Vatika and Emmar entered the market way behind the DLF but did well for themselves. “This just reveals that the deluxe housing segment never faced the wrath of the realty slowdown,” points out Kapur.Among the youngest player in the luxury league is M3M, which entered the market in 2011. In just six years, the company claims expected sales revenue of Rs 7,500 crore from the projects it launched in 2011, 2012 and 2013.It is also interesting to examine why every developer choose Gurgaon as a destination for luxury housing.A template for the development of satellite towns in the NCR, caught the fancy of developers with its vast land spreads available both for commercial and residential development.With industries planned for the proposed mega-city, there were open invitations to leading corporate houses to set up their offices in close proximity to the country’s busiest airport.“This, in turn, prompted thousands of employees in these multinationals to look for residential options in close vicinity. An automatic demand was created for commercial real estate because of the huge inflow of residential properties and with the number of visitors rising with every passing day, the growth was visible in hospitality as well, notes Kushagr Ansal, director, Ansal Housing.Little wonder that the phrase ‘slowdown’ never applied to high-end luxurious housing. The rich clearly have many more options.