A realty festive guide

Purchasing a new home is considered to be an investment of a lifetime. Since our country is dominated and rooted by cultures, traditions, spiritual and religious sentiments, all these factors have a great impact on the buyer’s decision while buying any property.



Festivals are considered auspiciously significant when you plan to buy a property. One considers the festive period that begins from August and lasts till October, to be the best time to invest in real-estate properties because of factors like increased demand, supply and funds.



Consumers plan and invest in a property during the festive season in accordance with the belief that festivals bring in wealth and prosperity. During this period, a developer floats various benefits and concessions, which entice buyers. These may include low down payment and schemes, free gym membership, free abroad trips, gold coins and much more.



It is widely believed that offering these alluring freebies results in a boost to property sale around festival time. For example, 2013 only saw an increase in the ultra-luxury home segment. This is because consumers in this segment tend to invest in their own money without relying on banks and home loans.



The year 2014 on the other hand saw a positive rise in the property rates during the festive period along with a major hike in the GDP rates coupled with additional benefits offered by the developers.



The discounts offered vary on the location of properties. In case the property is located in an area where development is slow, then the amount of discounts offered to them will be relatively higher.



Even banks provide help for those investing during the festive season. They offer a lot of affordable schemes like low interest rates for home loans and payment flexibility and schemes for special home loans during the festive season.



Although all the above-mentioned benefits may attract buyers towards investing their money in properties during the festive season, there are certain factors that should not be overlooked. Since buying property is an important decision, the investors need to plan this well in advance.



Mentioned below are some tips they can consider while purchasing a property during festivals.



# Buyers should not get carried away with the various concessions offered during the purchase. One should carefully plan one’s purchase, taking important factors into consideration.



# Investing in a property, even if it is during the festive season, is a crucial decision that the buyer takes. One puts in his entire lifetime savings for the purchase of a property. A buyer must be careful of falling in the trap of any misleading schemes.



# One who is planning to invest in a property needs to be cautious and conduct proper research before putting in his savings. In order to escalate the sales of the property, there is high possibility of false offers and benefits being offered. This may lead to unwanted scams, putting them in a soup.



# Always check how reliable the schemes offered by the banks are.



# One needs to be highly vigilant while buying property during this season and factors like handing over the project in time, comparison of the gross price with the carpet area and a background check of a developers is a must.



# Ensure that the developer is financially stable.



# Before buying the property, one needs to double-check for the authenticity of the deal. Read all the property-related documents carefully. One should totally refrain from investing in properties, which are under legal scrutiny.



# Plan to invest in a property only after ensuring that your income is stable. If you are not financially stable, you must not indulge in property investment. Always compare the rent paid currently and the EMI you will need to pay in the near future. There must be a proper balance between your budget and the property price.



# After you have decided on a budget, you must zero down on projects that come under your budget. Choose a location and do a proper site visit to understand the various benefits and amenities that the property offers.



# The project you plan to invest should be in a good locality, which has scope for future growth and developments. The location should be closely connected to railway stations, metro stations, flyovers and airports.



# Before buying property, take all things like transport accessibility, location connectivity, accessibility to schools and colleges, markets, malls and hospitals into consideration.



# One must not buy a property just for the sake of the benefits it offers. One must consider if the property value will increase in the future or not, one needs to analyse if there is going to future growth and development in the area. Always invest in a location that has a scope of growth.



# One must always doubly check to see if the title conveyance is in favour of the builder. You also need to check the license, development rights and builder’s approval.



# In order to ease your chance of getting financial loans, ensure that the project has the approval of major financial banks.



# Always have a look at the layout plan for a better understanding of the project.



# Analyse the difference between the carpet and plinth area and also ask for the occupation certificate from the builder.



# Once the entire payment has been done, ensure to register a conveyance deed certificate.



Festive season offers great opportunities for builders and developers, buyers and banks and other financial institutions, benefiting all of them.



(The author is director- marketing, Sheth Creators)



