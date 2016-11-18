Realty at epicentre

The market benchmarks ended with moderate losses on Thursday, but turbulence in the realty sector remained unabated, with real estate and housing finance company stocks falling on the demonetisation impact. Realty stocks fell 7.5 per cent to 23 per cent in a week since the November 8 ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes compared to the Sensex’s 4.94 per cent fall during the period.



Analysts felt demonetisation had deteriorated the outlook for real estate and housing finance companies as property prices across India are set for a 10-20 per cent correction.



The top losers are HDIL (-23.10 per cent), DLF(-21.89 per cent), Unitech (-20.38 per cent), Oberoi Realty(-19.38 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate (-18.31 per cent), Godrej Properties(-14.83 per cent) and NBCC (-7.60 per cent).



Even the stocks of housing finance companies (HFCs) fell between, 7.5 per cent and 26 per cent during the one week period. The top HFC losers are DHFL (-26.53 per cent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (-14.97 per cent), Gruh Finance (-10.51 per cent), HDFC (-9.99 per cent) and LIC Housing Finance (-7.82 per cent).



On Thursday the top realty losers included Oberoi Realty (-3.32 per cent), Unitech (-4.43 per cent), Prestige (-2.20 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate (1.51 per cent), HDIL (-1.46 per cent), NBCC (-1.07 per cent), Godrej Properties (-0.76 per cent), Omaxe (-0.60 per cent) and Sobha (-0.34 per cent).



A couple of realty stocks closed in the green; DLF was up 3.31 per cent and Phoenix, up 8.06 per cent.



Among the HFCs, the top losers on Thursday included LIC Housing Finance (-1.20 per cent), Gruh Finance (-0.75 per cent), DHFL (-0.11 per cent) while there were some gainers, like PNB Housing Finance (1.81 per cent) and Indiabulls Housing Finance, which closed nearly flat.



Choice Broking, in an analysis of the demonetisation impact, said, “The demonetisation scheme has deteriorated the outlook of the real estate sector as it will hit black money holders, major investors of the sector. There are expectations of revaluation of current real estate transactions, leading to possible losses to sector players.”



“Housing Finance companies too will get impacted as these firms have lent to real estate developers. A further decline in real estate prices will have an impact on the LAP (loan against property) portfolio of companies and result in higher NPAs for housing finance companies,” the firm said.



Parag Jariwala, Vikesh Mehta and Akash Nainani, analysts, Religare Institutional Research, in a report, said, "The general consensus is that property prices across India are set for a 10-20 per cent correction. This is negative for HFCs as our analysis suggests that property prices, rather than volumes, underpin HFC loan growth.”



“HFC margins too could come under pressure as benefits of lower wholesale cost from falling yields may be short-lived and competition from banks intensifies as deposits currently being funnelled into the banking system could support aggressive rate cuts on home loans."



“HFCs, particularly those that are present in the large/mid-ticket property market, may see slower growth for two-three years, affecting their valuations,” the Religare analysts said.



