Realtors get a dressing down from apex court

Real estate companies came in for severe criticism from the country’s top court which said “in this country, builders have developed an attitude to make commitments to the purchasers and not fulfil them by delaying the projects.”



Parsvnath Buildwell particularly invited the ire of the court when it sought more time to deposit Rs 10 crore. A Supreme Court bench comprising justices Dipak Misra, Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar minced no words while pulling up the NCR-based builder.



“Why do you get into all this business when you can’t pay back the money? You have to give back the money to homebuyers,” the bench asked



The apex court’s observation came after real estate firm said it will give flats to 70 homebuyers, who are before the court, by December 17. The bench asked the Supreme Court registry to disburse Rs 12 crore to the 70 homebuyers on pro-rata basis after proper identification.



“They (home buyers) do not have patience and trust in you and need refund. Money should go back to them and they should not suffer,” the bench said.



The court also noted the submission of advocate ML Lahoty, appearing for the homebuyers, that the principal amount was Rs 22 crore and not Rs 15 crore as the impression was given on the last date of hearing.



Senior advocate Subramanian Prasad, appearing for the firm, said if refund is given to the 70 flat buyers, then over 800 homebuyers will come seeking refund from the developers, who do not have money. Lahoty contended that home buyers were interested in refund as over 95 per cent of the money was paid to the developer in 2007 and they had committed to hand over the flats by 2011.



The bench asked the firm to deposit Rs 10 crore by December 10 with Supreme Court registry and posted the matter for further hearing on December 14.



Parsvnath, in a release issued later in the evening, said the company once again emphasised before the “court that they are ready and willing to complete the construction of project by December, 2017 (the towers of which are in its advanced stage of construction), subject to revalidation of the building plans by Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).



Parsvnath had moved the apex court against the apex consumer commission’s order asking it to refund the money to 70 buyers along with interest.



(With inputs from PTI)



