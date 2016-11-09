Real estate: Big developers see little impact

The demonetisation move is being considered a masterstroke by PM Narendra Modi by experts cutting across industries.



Surprisingly, the real estate sector, always perceived to be a breeding ground for black money, sees the move having only a limited impact. At least, that’s what the organised and big developers think. In the same breath, they are also relieved that they may not be subjected to undue hassles from authorities, who ask for a ‘cut’, which is always handed over in cash, for plans and other regulatory approvals.



“This is a major move by the government. However, the impact will depend from company to company in the real estate development sector. For big players and for all companies, the move may not make any big difference, as long as they carry out their transactions through the banking channels. Only those, who do not, will be impacted,” said Rajeev Talwar, CEO, DLF.



According to him, big developers and contractors operate on big projects and operate through the banking channels. Hence, they may not be any impact. “It is only a popular perception that the real estate sector spawns black money, which is actually not true. Definitely, not by the big players,” Talwar noted.



Says Anuj Puri, chairman and country head, JLL India: “This is a major move, it will help curb unaccounted-for cash in the real estate sector. The effects will be far-reaching and immediate. Stricter measures against black money have for long been needed.”



Om Ahuja, CEO, residential projects with Bangalore-based Brigade Group, a leading developer in south India, concurred. “As a leading and established player, we make payments only through cheques and other banking channels. Hence, we do not see any impact for us.”



According to him, only those smaller players — who undertake small projects and single buildings — could face the heat, as their dependence on cash could be high.



“This is a masterstroke. The move is actually a big crackdown on politicians,” said T Chitty Babu, MD & CEO, Akshaya, a leading Chennai-based developer.



