Promises to keep

A bill, which became an Act in May this year, can scarcely be expected to touch lives in a matter of weeks and that too in the vast and opaque real estate sector. The Real Estate Regulation Act (Rera), which came into force from May 1, 2016, after being cleared by the parliament and assented to by the President of India, is no different. Experts believe, give Rera a year before jumping the gun and reaching premature conclusions.Yet, even a lot as divided as experts believe that October 31, 2016, will be a red-letter day in the life of Rera. “The onus is on state governments for its faster implementation by framing rules for the Act as well as constitute the regulatory authority by this date,” says JC Sharma, VC & MD of housing major Sobha Limted.Points out Kishor Pate, CMD - Amit Enterprises Housing: “Rera did not, as was commonly assumed, become operational from the day it came into force as a law. Now that it is notified, the states have to draft their rules and it can take at least a year more before the completion of all formalities and deployment of the regulator as a fully functional law. The states have been given this period in which to formulate their rules.”People like Yogesh Mehra, CEO & co-founder, YOLO Homes, are convinced that more time is needed for any reform like Rera to make its impact visible on ground. “Rera has come after several decades of unregulated activities in the real estate sector, which means that there are decades of wrongs that need to be righted. It cannot be done in one swoop, but it will certainly do so soon. It should take another 18 months before we start seeing real action on ground, which is how long it will take for the Act to be translated by the various states. Various stipulations need to be enacted at the state level.”A recent survey-based FICCI-Grant Thornton report, ’Real Estate Regulation Act, 2016 – Are we ready?’ reveals that a majority of those interviewed believe Rera is a game changer. The survey’s principle highlights:# More than 65 per cent of the respondents feel that, going forward, transparency will increase in real estate dealings.# Close to 60 per cent of the respondents feel that RERA will increase governance in the sector and lead to increased investments.# Approximately 50 per cent of the respondents hope that the lending options will improve and availing finance will be easier.# Close to 40 per cent of respondents feel that the implementation of Rera will help timely delivery of projects and eliminate non-serious players from the sector.# More than 40 per cent of the respondents believe that the maximum impact will be in the area of project planning and construction.The report takes care to recommend that the compliance of this Act should not become one more layer of approvals to be obtained, but to ease out the entire approval process itself. “The Act should also consider the impact of transmission issues and make it more pragmatic for developers to comply at the end, given the importance and contribution of real estate sector,” the FICCI-Grant Thornton report recommends.Points out Anuj Puri, chairman and country head, JLL India: “Once it is implemented Rera will reduce the contrast seen in this sector in the form of piling unsold inventory generally faced by fly-by night developers and price rise in projects by reputed developers, since they have relatively less unsold inventory and build the trust back from its current situation of trust deficit between the two most important stakeholders – builders and buyers.”He says that now that the Act is in place, each state will be assigned a deadline - year from the day of Act being passed. Each state will already have started with putting in place a body. Once this happens, real implementation will begin within about a yearInsiders believe that the Act gives itself a full year for its full impact to be felt on ground. Points out RK Arora, chairman, Supertech Limited: “The act gives about one year for infrastructure to be in place for protecting buyers. States will now have to notify and enforce the act and set up a regulatory authority. With developers and buyer groups taking time to understand the new rules, seeking more clarity and suggesting changes to be made to remove ambiguities, it might take some time for the act to come into force.”But the good thing is that the real estate sector is abuzz with expectations of minimal delays and more clarity regarding projects, going forward.However, says Arora, the Act is silent on ongoing projects that might have been delayed or whose layout has deviated from the original plan. Unless the law gets amended to cover such projects, any action will be limited only to new projects.As per the Act, till the authority is constituted, the secretary of the housing department would act as the regulatory authority. Additionally, the timeline for implementation of the Act is slated for April 30, 2017. In other words, it may take a full year before it is fully implemented on the ground across the country.But Sobha’s Sharma remains optimistic. “Once the Act comes into force, it will enhance the credibility of the construction industry by promoting transparency, accountability and efficiency in project execution. Additionally, it will help put in place an effective regulatory mechanism for orderly growth of the sector. Market sentiment is bound to improve with home buyers becoming more confident in purchasing their homes.” He should know.