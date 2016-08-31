Primarc plans housing project in Sonarpur

Kolkata-headquartered Primarc Projects is coming up with a modern housing complex at Harinavi, Sonarpur on Kolkata’s southern fringes.The project, Primarc Sukriti is being developed on a 45-cottah land and promises to offer smart living at affordable prices.Primarc Sukriti, would house 67 modern apartments spread across four blocks of G+4 towers. There will be 2BHK and 3BHK apartments of different sizes. While the 2BHK apartments will have sizes ranging between 830 sq ft and 904 sq ft, the 3BHK apartments will be available between sizes of 1,033 sq ft and 1,183 sq ft.“At Primarc Sukriti, all apartments are vaastu-compliant. They are thoughtfully designed to give you unmatched living experience in the lap of luxury. It offers a range of modern amenities at an unimaginable affordable price,” claims Sidharth Pansari, director, Primarc Projects.On offer at Primarc Sukriti would be facilities like multi-purpose hall with gymnasium, 24-hour filtered water supply, CCTV and security system, intercom, fire fighting system, multi-purpose court, children's play area, landscaped roof-top and DG power back-up, the company claimed in a statement.Designed by the well-known firm of architects, Raj Agarwal & Associates, Primarc Sukriti plans to keep 52 per cent of the total area as open space with landscaping, said Pansari.The apartments with all such amenities and facilities would come with a price tag beginning at Rs 25 lakh. They will be handed over to its new owners by April, 2017 with a 6-month grace period, said Pansari.