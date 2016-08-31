LoginRegister
You are here » Home » FC Build

Primarc plans housing project in Sonarpur

By Ritwik Mukherjee Aug 31 2016

Tags: Real Estate

The project, Primarc Sukriti is being developed on a 45-cottah land and promises to offer smart living at affordable prices

Kolkata-headquartered Primarc Projects is coming up with a modern housing complex at Harinavi, Sonarpur on Kolkata’s southern fringes.

The project, Primarc Sukriti is being developed on a 45-cottah land and promises to offer smart living at affordable prices.

Primarc Sukriti, would house 67 modern apartments spread across four blocks of G+4 towers. There will be 2BHK and 3BHK apartments of different sizes. While the 2BHK apartments will have sizes ranging between 830 sq ft and 904 sq ft, the 3BHK apartments will be available between sizes of 1,033 sq ft and 1,183 sq ft.

“At Primarc Sukriti, all apartments are vaastu-compliant. They are thoughtfully designed to give you unmatched living experience in the lap of luxury. It offers a range of modern amenities at an unimaginable affordable price,” claims Sidharth Pansari, director, Primarc Projects.

On offer at Primarc Sukriti would be facilities like multi-purpose hall with gymnasium, 24-hour filtered water supply, CCTV and security system, intercom, fire fighting system, multi-purpose court, children's play area, landscaped roof-top and DG power back-up, the company claimed in a statement.

Designed by the well-known firm of architects, Raj Agarwal & Associates, Primarc Sukriti plans to keep 52 per cent of the total area as open space with landscaping, said Pansari.

The apartments with all such amenities and facilities would come with a price tag beginning at Rs 25 lakh. They will be handed over to its new owners by April, 2017 with a 6-month grace period, said Pansari.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM FC BUILD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-3-lead-Dharmendra.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Crime & negligence
    Tough laws aside, we need awareness of endorsing misleading advertisements

    There is a difference between crime and negligence, particularly when it comes to misleading advertisements.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Streaming indeed has a bright future

Woody Allen has turned 80. But his energy has not ...

Zehra Naqvi

How much land does a man need?

“When the blood in your veins returns to the sea ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Everything has its place in nature

Last week I was observing an injured animal, because of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter