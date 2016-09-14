A place you call home

Picture this scenario. You are a working couple with a child. Every morning you finish daily chores and rush. As you step outside, you are worried about leaving any electricals switched on.



As the day progresses, the next worry to cross your mind is whether your child had lunch or finished homework or just continued watching TV. You make frequent calls to the caretaker to check on this and this disturbs your work at office. Not what you may call a smart home.



Technology is changing every minute, bringing more and more under its ambit. Smart gadgets and technologies are no longer a choice of the elite class. Today, it is in every pocket and within everyone’s reach. It is this that leads to bringing a smart home out of the closets of the riche, spreading its benefits across the population.



In the past, technology was integrated with lifestyle features, confined to a limited audience. Today, it has reached out to offering a safe, secure and sustainable living, which also broadens its reach. Technology and gadget companies that are able to develop products at much lower cost, thereby expanding the reach manifolds, play a significant role here.



Smart homes have also evolved in the recent past due to changing lifestyles. Nuclear families, working spouses with high disposable incomes, a globetrotting crowd longing for aspirational lifestyle accompanied, sadly, by a growing crime rate and increasing environment pollution, these are the precursors for the growth of smart homes in India that is pegged to grow at 30 per cent per annum.



So what makes a home smart? A smart home broadly covers features in three categories: Safety and security, efficiency and sustainability and convenience.



Safety and security is one feature that has transformed the overall appeal of the smart home. It is likely to alone account for more than half of the market. Safety and security are of paramount importance for everyone and hence no compromises are permitted here. Unfortunately, the current grim situation of society has also led to its prominence. However, there are number of safety and security systems that are available in the market, which can ensure wellness of your family.



Various basic safety and security systems that alert you and avoid accidents include, 24X7 camera surveillance, video-door phones, LPG gas-leak sensors, smoke detectors, glass break sensors and panic button. This is what is implemented at the level of individual homes.



Residential complexes include features like camera surveillance of key areas such as entry and exit gates, children’s play area, common assembly points, club house and walkways/jogging track, which provide additional safety.



In addition, boom barriers and access card entry ensures that no unauthorised personnel or individual gets entry into the residential complex. These features can be easily connected to a mobile app, which sends alerts to emergency agencies and the home owner on real time basis, in case of trouble.



Everyday we hear and read about water scarcity and power shortage inching towards your city, making it unlivable. This scenario is daunting every individual and raises a big question on the healthy existence of our future generations. Today, we are more conscious of wasting natural resources. In fact, we strive every bit towards reclaiming nature and keeping livability intact.



Sensor-based lights in areas like bathrooms, balconies and main door, ensure no power goes waste as these are typically the places where most of the unintentional wastage occurs.



Availability of smart electrical appliances, which are easily integrated with existing home-automation system, makes a home energy efficient. For instance, as you step out of home, electrical appliances automatically detect and switch-off.



Hence, your next rushed exit from home will not lead to any power wastage. Such homes have the capacity of reducing ones electricity consumption to as much as one-third. It is no wonder that smart homes that offer green living are increasingly finding more takers.



Now image this: after a long day at work, you reach home and as you enter, you are surprised by the haven your smart home has created. Its proximity sensor- based locking system unlocks your home, which is pre-conditioned to settings of your liking. It has kept it cool, played your favourite music and TV show and matched it with that perfect ambience lighting. Your day’s fatigue evaporates in moments.



Home-automation features of convenience have no limit. Today, they control almost everything and you can start a perfect day and end on a perfect evening. The electrical industry is leaving no stone unturned in making you achieve this goal.



Today, we have appliances that can be easily integrated with your home-automation system and bring it literally onto your palm. This is commonly referred to as internet-of-things (IoT).



With such benefits in its kitty, the segment is still not able to harness its full potential due to the costs attached. While awareness will slowly be achieved, the cost can be easily reduced if these technologies are adopted at the construction stage itself.



Many new developers have sensed this growing demand and who are, as a policy, developing smart homes across all their projects. Investing in a smart home is all about a responsible, safe and quality living.



(The writer is executive director, Unishire)



