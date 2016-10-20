Net-zero buildings are the need of the hour

The buildings sector in India is poised for unprecedented growth over the next few decades, with a projected increase of about 400 per cent in the aggregate floor area of buildings by 2030. This fast paced growth of Indian building stock is likely to result in enormous demand for energy in the near future. At present, new commercial buildings consume over 200 kwh/sqm annually, whereas the most energy efficient buildings – in India itself – consume less than 100 kwh/sqm in a year. Thus, there is huge potential for introducing energy efficiency interventions. This potential, if not realised, will result in our buildings emerging as energy guzzlers, posing a serious threat to India’s future energy scenario.



High energy use by buildings is driven by two interlinked factors – the first is increased air conditioning and the second is the high infiltration of heat from outside into the building, leading to a greater need for air conditioning. This means that on one hand, air conditioning systems have to be as efficient as possible, while on the other hand, the building envelope has to be designed and built to minimise external heat gain. The building envelope is what separates the interior and exterior environments of a building and comprises external walls, fenestration and roofs. It serves as the outer shell to help maintain the indoor environment and facilitates climate control. In India, energy performance of building envelopes has been significantly neglected.



In 2007, the government took concrete policy steps to minimise energy consumption in the commercial buildings sector by introducing Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC). Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the Union Territory of Puducherry have notified the code, while many other states are in the process of amending the ECBC to suit their local requirements. These codes are applicable to a certain size of commercial buildings and are presently mandated in a few states only.



Buildings have a ‘lock-in’ period of at least 50-60 years and if new residential buildings do not include energy efficiency measures at the construction stage itself, then retrofitting them at a later date may not be economically viable. At present, these buildings are not covered by energy performance or efficiency regulations and hence, the substantial savings potential that exists in the residential sector is not fully realised. Long-term benefits of effective building envelopes include cost savings (comprising lower air conditioning needs) that could be used for investment in more efficient air conditioning systems. Moreover, the energy saved by building envelopes could be used to extend the supply of energy.



In the absence of codes and regulations, the private sector has taken the route of voluntary green building rating systems in order to create a market for low-energy-consumption buildings. At present, about a thousand buildings have been certified by these ratings. However, this number comprises only a small percentage of buildings in India. Moreover, two-thirds of India’s future building stock is yet to be built. Hence, the onus of incorporating energy efficiency measures in the building design lies with developers. There is an urgent need for a cost effective, greener yet cheaper building design that provides better comfort and ensures low energy consumption. This is an opportunity that we cannot afford to miss.



Historically, buildings were intuitively designed, incorporating climate responsive architecture such as high ceilings and large thermal mass walls. However, in today’s scenario of cost-effective, compact construction, these features are impractical. Consequently, innovation in building materialsis essential to make a difference and provide greener yet cheaper buildings.



Over the past few years, however, there has been some progress in this direction. There has been an increase in the number of energy efficient buildings through better design and equipment, inclusion of onsite energy generation and net energy metering. These measures result in a comfortable indoor environment, leading to reduction in energy by 50 per cent in a conventional building. Integration of renewables and energy metering to generate a building’s own operational energy are amongst the concepts of net zero energy and net positive buildings.



However, technologies and innovations developed in labs need to find their way to the mass market if we are to see any significant change in energy consumption in the buildings sector. TERI and Mahindra Lifespaces have therefore collaborated to create the ‘Mahindra TERI CoE (Center of Excellence) for Sustainable Habitats’, which will evaluate both traditional and innovative technologies and alternative materials, customised for the Indian buildings sector and climate zones. It will generate much needed research related to better performing materials and ways to use the ample daylight available.The research output from the CoE will be in the public domain and will be disseminated to multiple stakeholder communities via conferences and reports,amongst other media, thereby benefiting the industry at large. We believe that the CoE has the opportunity to transform energy usage in the buildings of tomorrow; we invite all architects and developers to join us on this journey.



(Ajay Mathur is DG, TERI. The article was co-authored by Anita Arjundas,is MD, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd)



