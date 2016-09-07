Navin's offers bungalow apartments in Chennai

Navin’s, a leading real estate developer in Chennai, has announced the launch of what it calls ‘bungalow apartments’ – Spring Field Daisy’.Developed as part of its on-going Spring Field project in Medavakkam, a southern suburb of Chennai, it will offer around 40 bungalow apartments.Built to deliver total privacy, the project will offer a mix of 3BHK and 4BHK units, ranging from 1,579 sq ft to 1,717 sq ft. Touted as a game changer in luxury apartments, one of the key features of Spring Field Daisy is the private terrace, which provides extra space and comfort for the residence, a statement issued by the company claimed.The bungalow apartments also offer private alleys of covered corridors along with state-of-the-art interiors, the company said.The project’s location, in close proximity to established schools, colleges and hospitals, also offers a tranquil environment. The company has announced a price of Rs 5,250 per sq ft for the bungalow apartments.“With 27 years of experience and track record of over 110 quality real estate projects, we have been offering the best to our customers. We tend to offer an unbeatable lifestyle for our customers with balanced aura of luxury, comfort and convenience. Our latest offerings – bungalow apartments – will be a further step towards offering something more for the customers,” said R Kumar, managing director, Navin’s.The bungalow apartments are designed in an unique contemporary style with rock solid structure, aesthetic layout, precise plumbing, Kohler fittings and incorporates amenities such as wicket gates, shower partitions, nifty art gallery, dance and music room, amphitheatre, gaming lounge, department store, reading room, senior citizens corner, guest accommodation suite and a multi-purpose hall.The larger Spring Field project is being developed over 2.65 acres of land.