Kemia plans Lotus Phase II in Kolkata

Buoyed by the success of its maiden project in eastern India, Chennai-headquartered Kemia Apartments is now coming up with residential project to offer 1BHK and 2BHK apartments at Nayabad on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in south-eastern fringes of Kolkata. The project, Lotus-Phase II, will come up in the midst of lush green, pollution free and currently one of the most sought after realty destinations in and around the city.“Living large doesn’t always have to come in big packages. It's all about how everything is packaged even in a small area. It’s about clever architecture, maximum space utilisation and incorporating all the advantages of living in a cozy one and two bed-kitchen-living room space that are considered as practical-good option, cost-effective and very affordable. And that’s exactly what we are trying to do at Lotus-Phase II,” said KK Kulothugan, CMD, Kemia Group.Lotus-Phase II will offer only sixteen well-planned two bed-room and three compact single bed apartments with sizes ranging between 750 sq ft and 1,100 sq ft. But more importantly, Lotus-Phase-II promises to radically change the market perception in terms of quality and builders’ offerings and responsibility, all benefitting the buyer at the end of it. After several years of research and understanding customer needs and aspirations, Kemia is introducing a novel 10+10 home concept in Kolkata, said Kulothugan.The ‘10 + 10 Home concept’ envisages 10 years warranty, 10 years maintenance, 10 years guarantee of all fitments and components, built-in high compliance standards, real value for money. “The ‘10 + 10 home’ will now define the meaning of a value engineered product for every home, setting a new bench mark in this segment,” he said, while adding that there will actually be a legal document to this effect, which would be handed over to all house owners of not only Lotus-Phase-II, but also to owners of apartments at Lotus-I.Sathesh Babu, director and CEO, said, "Lotus caters to the aspirations of the middle income group and despite many high end specifications, prices have been kept at affordable levels.”Kulothugan said that the company was scouting for more lands in and around Kolkata and other parts of Bengal to take up similar projects, where the group would be investing Rs 200-300 crore over the next two years. Apartments at Lotus-II, with all its modern features and facilities will come up with a price tag beginning at Rs 3,500 per sq ft and will be handed over in April, 2018.