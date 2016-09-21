K Raheja unveils Viva at Pirangut near Pune

K Raheja Corp, the Mumbai-based developer, has launched its latest residential project — Viva at Pirangut, near Pune.Spread over 77 acre, Viva offers a mix of independent bungalows, twin villas, townhouses and plots in the first phase. Nestled in the growing quadrant of the city away from the congested main city, Viva claims to offer a clustered gated community to create real long-term value.The first phase of development would be completed by March 2017 and second phase over the next two years, the company said.The base price for each of the residential types are the following: town house 2 BHK starting from Rs 72 lakh (1,050 sq ft onwards), town house 3 BHK with a private garden from Rs 1 crore onwards (1,268 sq ft onwards), twin villa 3 BHK staring at Rs 1.60 crore (1,600 sq ft onwards, independent villa 3 BHK with family lounge starting at Rs 2.25 crore onwards (2,615 sq ft onwards), NA plots starting at Rs 1.25 crore (4,000 to 9,000 sq ft).The wide-ranging amenities the project claims to offer include a cricket pitch, tennis courts, golf-putting zones for sports lovers to forest adventure trails, a rock-climbing plaza and reserve forest for adventurers, a trellis and zen garden and dymaxion sleep structures, ideal for a relaxing experience.The project also includes playgrounds, a swimming pool and jacuzzi, gymnasium, convenience store and community hall as Viva promises to offer the pleasures of an urbane luxury lifestyle coupled with a strong connect with nature.The homes are designed for young families and city dwellers from double income households who are looking to escape the din of the city, and take time-off to rejuvenate and recharge over a leisurely weekend.A gated community with only four villas per acre, Viva offers residents ample open spaces for themselves whilst giving them a sense of seclusion without the feeling of isolation. The plot is ideal for leisurely strolls through its lush 38 acres of open spaces dotted with organic gardens, ideal for a picnic lunch by the stream. Another key facet is an assortment of seasonal fruit and flower trees carefully selected to ensure Viva is in full bloom through the year.“When conceptualising Viva, we wanted to create a haven where people looking to briefly escape city life have a home that is replete with all the amenities one could desire,” Vinod Rohira, managing director at K Raheja Corp said.The property aims to create an alternate environment of peace, calm and relaxation, which is away from the city and yet excellently connected, he said.“We are already in advanced stages with ready infrastructure in phase-I like internal roads, community garden, cricket ground and club. Several town houses and twin villas are close to completion and we work towards staying true to our delivery target of June 2017,” Rohira said.