Jindal Realty launches Pranava Floors in Sonepat

As the trend of independent luxury floors gets popular in the Indian realty sector, Jindal Realty has announced the launch of Pranava Floors at Sonepat, Haryana.The project, which according to the company is the first-of-its-kind, will be an integral part of strategically located Sonepat Global City spread over 214 acres. Pranava Floors comprises 3BHK units with saleable area of approximately 1,425 sq ft with three levels of spacious and independent living.The company has tried to keep the rates of the units affordable, with a starting price of Rs 37 lakh.“Pranava Floors is our gift to the style-conscious and yet price-conscious populace of Delhi-NCR. The project combines elegance and style with comfort, providing our cherished customers the ultimate living experience. This project would reflect our experience, our fortes, our competence and our dedication to the customer needs,” claimed Gaurav Jain, MD & CEO, Jindal Realty.“Sonepat Global City is planned as a leisure destination spread over 650 acres consisting of residential commercial areas along with Jindal Corporate Park, which is 90 acres of office space, ushering in a new era of work culture,” the company said in a statement.It claimed that the project was a “blend of modern living and lush green environment offering a variety of residential and commercial options, urban cottage plots of different sizes, ideal for thematic living.”The entire land bank of 650 acres is fully paid. The present developed area is 214 acres. The land development on the first phase of the Sonepat Global City project is completed. Physical possession and handing over of plots is in progress, the company said.