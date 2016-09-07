Homeward bound

India is on the cusp of witnessing large-scale urbanisation over the next few decades, with more than one crore population being added to its urban areas. It is expected that by 2050, 60 per cent of the Indian population will be living in cities, meaning that the demand for houses will shoot up in these areas.



According to data compiled by real estate consultant Cushman and Wakefield, 11 major tier-II and tier-III cities are expected to witness a rise in housing demand, driving cumulative incremental residential demand to about 900,000 units between 2016 and 2020.



Various reports and statistics suggest that affordable housing is an issue in India. However, with the country experiencing a robust phase of urbanisation, the government is making efforts to ensure housing is made available for all.



Through its various strategic policies and robust implementation methods, the government is committed toward fulfilling its vision of providing ‘housing for all by 2022’. But for this to come to fruition, a number of challenges need urgent attention. A few of these are involvement of the private sector, availability of land and easy credit. The role of the private sector enables this vision further.



Private participation



Participation by the private sector brings with it not just expertise, but also technology that play an extremely important part in developing affordable homes. Broadening their role in government housing schemes such as the Rajiv Awas Yojna (RAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), will be a step forward in the direction of ‘housing for all’ by 2022. Incentivising these schemes will ensure sufficient returns for developers, along with fulfilling the task of constructing the required number of homes.



Liberalising development control norms and regulations for construction of such homes will be a step forward in achieving the affordable housing dream. To solve the problem of land availability, accessibility and to curtail spiralling costs, state governments should tap the option of forming land banks made easily available to developers with requisite approvals in place.



Use of prefab and pre-cast technologies are most useful when it comes to building affordable homes. The main advantage of the pre-fabricated method is the celerity with which the construction process takes place. Prefab technology allows dealing with issues of tremendous shortage of skilled labour and the need for having hassle-free construction, enabling homes to be built faster.



Providing tax benefits to low-cost construction technologies will contribute positively towards a holistic growth of the sector and also help achieve the goal of building homes faster.



Introducing elements such as pre-approved land parcels and adequate infrastructure facilities will be instrumental in significantly bringing down the time taken on the projects, as well the cost overruns, which are a catalyst to soaring housing prices.



Increasing the purchasing power of individuals, especially of those from the lower-income groups, will also help in making a success of `housing for all by 2022’ vision.



Flexible payment mechanisms are an excellent medium to do so. Easing of lending norms for real estate projects, as well as allowing banks to fund land purchase to reinvigorate the sector, which is going through a slowdown, will take us closer to the goal.



Tax-related incentives like an income tax holiday for affordable housing developers, exemption from service tax for rental housing and custom duty exemption for construction machinery used to mass produce low-cost housing units, will also contribute to attracting developers to invest in constructing affordable homes. Giving affordable housing infrastructure status will also be a positive development, as it will give developers access to low-cost project financing and specialised funding.



Conclusion



A comprehensive and holistic approach involving easy availability of land, accessible financing, supportive legal framework and innovative technology is required for making housing affordable for all.



Reits can provide excellent funding opportunities for real estate development, provided the ambiguities in taxation and additional transaction cost such as stamp duty are removed.



While ‘housing for all’ is a central-sponsored scheme, state governments and its implementing agencies are the most important stakeholders in the entire initiative. The central government’s role is to provide monetary support while the more important parts for implementation lies with the state governments.



Finally, ‘housing for all’ vision can be realised with complete dedication and contribution of the central and the state governments, along with due participation of the private sector.



With the right kind of support from the government with respect to laws and policies, a single-window clearance system in place and an effort to build the purchasing capacity of individuals, the dream of affordable housing for all can be achieved in tandem with the dream of the prime minister by 2020.



(The writer is MD and CEO Tata Housing)



