Hiring, not firing for real estate this FY

Financial year 2017-2018 is going to be interesting for India’s real estate sector. Experts in the housing sector, which is also one of the country’s biggest employment providers, suggest that this ailing eco-system is all set to witness a big pickup in demand, pushing up prospects of hiring.They base their hope on the passage of the goods and services tax (GST) and sector-friendly proposals made in the Union budget.The experts also see businesses in the realty space doling out 5 to 7 per cent more salaries.As things stand today, the real estate sector is notorious for its very high attrition rate compared to other sectors.With sentiments building up and a budget, which actively backs the real estate sector, sales are bound to go up, says Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group.“The sector will see a sudden surge in sales and this will lead to a lot of fresh hiring in the sector,” he predicts.Points out Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group: “Hiring and appraisals are sure to see an increase in this financial year. With inventories clearing, the scope for fresh launches will go up. This will pave way for recruitment. Planning, strategic sales and marketing departments will witness a spurt,” he explains.The morning of November 9 (a few hours after prime minister Narendra Modi decided to do away with the high denomination currency) brought chaos for the real estate community with realty stocks nose-diving. Developers started seeing visions of another slowdown at a time when the sector was trying to get away from a two-three year slowdown.The 50-day period following the note ban had everyone in the sector, including buyers, on their tenterhooks.On February 1, a month later, the sector has managed to come out of its slump, emerging as the best performing sector in the market.Stocks of big players skyrocketed after the finance minister announced a slew of measures, including infrastructure status to affordable housing and tax benefits to developers sitting on completed, but unsold homes.Says Rakesh Yadav, chairman of Antriksh India: “Although the last three months have been a roller-coaster ride for the sector and stakeholders, there is no doubt that things will get better. We are waiting for the coming FY to bring greater hiring and appraisals against last FY by as much as 5-7 per cent.”There appears to be an air of optimism all around. “With massive real estate plans in the pipeline, Indian realty will continue to be a high employment generators. In fact, the proportion will only get better by time once all the plans are up and running,” predicts Dhiraj Jain, director, Mahagun Group.Developers are also waiting for GST. With Rera and GST on ground, sentiments are bound to improve.Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara said, “Buyers will soon understand that real estate prices are not going down anymore and would only climb, going ahead. To cash in on the benefits, which stand in the market as of now, there will be a large proportion of early birds who would finalise their purchases. This will see good days for the employees of this sector.” Hope lives eternal.