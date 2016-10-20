Hiranandani launches Anchorage, Chennai’s tallest residential tower

House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate developer, says it is set to change the skyline of Chennai with the launch of their iconic luxury project “Anchorage”. The Anchorage will be a stilt-plus 45-storey tower, offering 245 luxurious apartments, ranging from 2BHK to 5BHK and in sizes between 1,295 sq ft and 3,461 sq ft.



The residential units will also include a limited number of uber luxurious duplexes. The total project value is expected to be around Rs 375 crore.



Strategically located at Egattur OMR (Chennai’s IT corridor) inside its self-sustained ecosystem spread across 120 acres, this campus offers a holistic living experience to discerning homebuyers.



The layout is designed to provide complete privacy to the residents. The company has so far developed 3.6 million sq ft in the township and has offered around 2,100 apartments for sale. Of this, only about 140-150 units remain unsold.



Amongst a host of handpicked facilities, each palatial residence here will have expansive views of the Bay of Bengal and large personal deck areas. The company has announced a starting price of Rs 79 lakh upwards for the range of apartments on offer.



Anchorage will be developed using best construction techniques like lightweight aluminium that ensures higher durability and enables speedy completion of the project.



The company said that the project has the highest levels of safety, including fully automated fire detection and sprinkling systems. High-speed elevators with destination control, advanced security systems, designer kitchen area, luxury fittings, exclusive study room and a separate maid room are just some of the features on offer. Residents can also avail of the services of Blue Turtle, a one-of-its kind clubhouse. It has a fully equipped gymnasium, swimming pool, salon and spa, yoga, aerobics centre and jogging tracks. In addition, there are badminton and squash courts, snooker, poolroom and table tennis, amongst other facilities. “Construction work for the project is slated to commence shortly. The project will be completed in 48-60 months. “While the larger apartments will be positioned in the upper floors, those smaller in sizes will occupy the lower floors,” he added.



