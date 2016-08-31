EXD joins hands with Excel for sports city Bangalore

EXD Projects and Excel Dwellings have joined hands to promote their maiden venture, Banga­lore’s biggest sports city, ‘Codename Five Rings’.It will come up within a proposed 100-acre township project near Sarjapur, the fast growing peripheral area of the city. The aim is to develop a host of high quality sporting facilities and professional amenities in addition to promoting residential apartments and villas.With sports activities as the fulcrum, the developers have set aside an 8-acre land parcel that will house a FIFA prescribed football field, Olympics standard running tracks and swimming pool, tennis, badminton and basketball courts, the company claimed in a statement.In addition, there will be professional squash courts, cricket nets, along with facilities for beach volleyball, billiards, snooker and table tennis, as well as cycling tracks, skating rinks, rock climbing and aerobics, the statement said.It will be supported by facilities for professional coaching, injury care and recovery facilities, among others. In addition to sports-related facilities, the project will offer a host of other amenities that are part of the premium residential township.“Sports has become a serious career option today. As per our research, around 65 per cent of Bangalore’s corporate citizens are inclined towards fitness and sports. With these initiatives as part of our project, it will offer professionals as well as weekend sportspersons ample scope for professional training and practice, whilst being in premium and comfortable living spaces with their family,” said Krathish Bopanna, director, EXD.The large project, to be developed in phases, will offer 600 units of sports dorms and 1BHK and 2BHK apartments, including service apartments, over 300 units of sports-styled row houses and villas and over 200 units of premium plots. While the studio apartments range 370 sq ft to 474 sq ft, the 1BHK apartments will be of 780 sq ft size and 2BHK apartments at 1,281 sq ft. The company has announced a pre-launch price of Rs 3,636 per sq ft. The villas are slated for a later launch. Construction will be done in three phases, starting November 2016. It will be completed in a 36-month time period.