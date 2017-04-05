Equipment makers take highway to growth

An ailing real estate market continues to mar the construction equipment growth story. Construction equipment manufacturers say they do not see real estate as a growth driver this year, since the slump in the allied sector continues to hobble their growth. They however, foresee major benefits coming from the construction of roads and highways, which in particular will give them a boost of 7-8 per cent in FY18.The construction equipment manufacturing industry relies heavily on activities related to infrastructure building, which includes everything from the building of roads and highways to real estate, housing, mining, irrigation, railways, metro rail, ports and so on.“The industry is expecting an overall 12 per cent growth this year. Of this, 7-8 per cent will be directly from roads and highways, 2 per cent from mining and real estate and 2 per cent from others,” said Anand Sundaresan, ‎vice-chairman and MD at Schwing Stetter and president of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufac­turers’ Association (ICEMA). “In 2016-17, the entire industry sold around 66,000 to 67,000 units across all categories,” added Sundaresan.Data compiled by ICEMA shows that from 36,798 units sold in 2015, the market grew to 52,462 units in 2016 — an increase of about 43 per cent in seven leading product categories (backhoe loader, excavator, wheeled loader, compactor, load-all, skid steer and mini excavator). However, this growth percentage, could hardly be termed an achievement, since it occurred when the industry had started getting back to its original shape. Post-2011, it only saw de-growth or flat numbers.Sectoral leaders say that the industry since long has been trying to reach its 2011-levels, which was the year of prosperity. The total number of units sold in 2011 were around 77,000, enough to sustain happily. 2012 onwards, the sector started to de-grow and struggled until the second half of 2016.“The Earthmoving and Construction Equipment (ECE) Industry showed a significant upswing in 2016 after a four-year downcycle. Despite this growth, the industry is yet to reach the peak that it attained in 2011 in terms of volumes,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, JCB India.“After negative 2012 and 2013, 2014 and 2015 were the years of flat growth and the industry grew by a mere 2-3 per cent,” Anand observed.“Capacity utilisation was low between 2012 and 2015, dropping down to almost 50 per cent,” said Sondhi.Not surprising, given that this was the time when almost every associate sector, industry, individual and investor got burned in the realty turmoil.Various large and small projects were stuck due to delayed statuary and policy clearances. This, coupled with the unavailability of funds, led to an overall low sentiment that did not provide a platform for growth and expansion. “This downcycle was particularly severe since it lasted for almost four years and affected the overall development of the various infrastructure projects across the country. The lack of onground movement also meant that many developers defaulted in servicing their bank loans,” Sondhi said.Luckily, the industry started seeing green shoots in the second half of financial year 2016. Announcements in the Union Budget FY17 wherein finance minister Arun Jaitley allocated Rs 57,676 crore to the construction of roads and highways gave it further boost. Now with Rs 67,000 crore having been allocated for the national highways in 2017-18, the industry has realised the government’s seriousness towards infrastructure building, and is betting heavily on the construction of roads and highways under infrastructure development. “The sustained efforts and a positive business environment that we are experiencing, for the future we see an average growth of 10-15 per cent once stability is achieved,” said Sondhi.However, some like Deepak Kapoor, president CREDAI-Western UP and director of Gulshan Homz, still swear by the power of the realty sector in the construction equipment growth story. “The government has big plans for the economic development of the country. This is quite visible in schemes such as the Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT and Housing for All. If the infrastructure of the country is to be developed, the contribution of the private players from the real estate sector will be key. The realty sector, as the biggest ally, will continue to infuse this industry with larger growth numbers.”Meanwhile, players such as JCB see heavy growth in the industry on account of technology and the internet of things making significant strides, starting this year. “As pioneers of the use of IOT through “Livelink” — an advanced telematics system that enables our customers to remotely manage machines, we see this trend taking the market by storm and giving it a sustainable edge,” Sondhi said.