Elan Group launches Elan Town Centre in Gurgaon

Elan Group, a Gurgaon-based real estate company, has announced the launch of its commercial project, “Elan Town Centre” at sector 67, Gurgaon. The project is a high street retail commercial project that comprises areas ranging from food court, multiplexes to double height shops.Spread about two acres of land, the project promises to provide a diverse retail experience and remarkable hospitality. Elan Town Centre is strategically placed at main Sohna Road, with close proximity to a proposed metro station and surrounded by huge-luxury residential townships, IT parks, SEZ’s and international schools and universities.The company says that the location enjoys great connectivity from the Golf Course extension road, NPR & SPR and it is the upcoming major highway.The cost of the project has been estimated around Rs 250 crore by the company, which is expecting to complete it by 2019.“Elan Town Centre will be providing a diverse and magnificent retail commercial experience. With the signing of 12 silver screens with PVR, we are positive about its success,” said Ravish Kapoor, director, Elan Group.The company said that all the clearances of land have been obtained. The price range has been set at : ground floor - Rs 17,500 per sq ft, first floor - Rs 13,950 per sq ft, second floor - Rs 12,750 per sq ft, third floor - Rs 12,500 per sq ft and lower ground floor - Rs 13,750 per sq ft.