Doshi Housing offers residential project

Doshi Housing, a leading Chennai-based developer, has launched a new residential project – ‘Doshi Wellspring’ at Vengaivasal, Medavakkam, a southern suburb of Chennai.The project, spread over 16 grounds – one ground is equal to 2,400 sq ft - will offer 75 luxurious apartments. “Wellspring near Medavakkam will be a charming little enclave that will offer residents connectivity, convenience and serenity,” claims Mehul Doshi, director, Doshi Housing Pvt Ltd. He adds: “Keen planning has gone in to make sure the project looks attractive, contemporary and yet affordable. The project is divided into two blocks.”It offers 2BHK and 3BHK apartments. While the 2BHK apartments come in sizes ranging between 914 sq ft-1,052 sq ft, the 3BHK units come in the ranges of 1,081 sq ft – 1,242 sq ft. While the 2BHK apartments are priced between Rs 39 lakh to Rs 45 lakh, the 3BHK apartments would cost between Rs 46 lakh and Rs 53 lakh.“We have announced a special launch price of Rs 4,295 per sq ft, even while the current market price at Medavakkam is hovering around Rs 5,200 per sq ft,” Doshi said.The location is best suited for IT professionals working in OMR and looking for a serene place to reside nearby. MEPZ Tambaram, Elcot SEZ and Shiram SEZ are all located in close vicinity. While numerous schools and colleges are located closeby, hospitals and shopping destinations too are easily accessible.The project contains a community park with jogging track and play area, an air-conditioned gym, WiFi and plug and play DTH, solar lighting for common areas, a private movie hall, recreation and indoor games room and a multi-purpose hall, among others. Construction has commenced and the project will be ready by the end of 2017.