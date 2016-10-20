Why everyone looks forward to the festive season in realty biz

Every year, during the months of October and November, our country witnesses a positive shift with sentiments riding high due to the festive season. It is at this time of the year that customers across all product and service industries/sectors expect business houses to offer them a great deal which they cannot refuse. And the real estate sector is no exception.



Diwali is when developers across the country announce schemes, discounts and many other lucrative offers in a bid to lure prospective buyers to a make big purchase. At the same time, those who have purchased a unit before, look forward to move into their own homes. Although, with much reduced project launches, downfall in sentiments, piled-up inventories and the ongoing cash crunch in the sector; the realty market is loosing its charm, in attracting the buyers on a larger level.



Over the course of the last five years, the overall sales numbers have been on a constant decline with just a handful of developers able to observe year-on-year growth.



Since the glory days of the sector during 2010-11, each festive season has only witnessed a drop in sale numbers. Developers with a history of delivering quality products within a promised time frame, have observed a sales increment during each festive season against non-festive days. Its a rule of thumb that the realty sector will perform better with an increment of about 20-25 percent on the sales front during the festive season as against the non-festive days.



Even on the delivery side, Indian buyers tend to want to move into their new properties during the festival of lights. Thus, home possessions can see a rise of up to 10 percent as against the non-festive days. It is clear that the market observes better results on all fronts during the festive season.



As a result, the market has been maintaining a decent balance between the demand and supply. With the first innings of the festive season concluding with Navratras and Dussehra, the real estate sector is keeping its fingers crossed for the remaining month of October.



The second phase of the festive season will conclude with Diwali, or the first week of November this year. This year as well, the numbers failed to impress the sector as much as during the last few years. Yet again, developers with a strong and clean history have managed to see a rise in sales and possession numbers. However, the market has been observed to be picking up some pace, promising a better growth and revival in the months ahead.



Sales take place throughout the year, but it is during this time of the year when the numbers start multiplied. Possession of property happen throughout the year, but it is this time when buyers prefer to officially become residents.



Then, what is it exactly that the majority of buyers look for during the festive season? The answer remains the same.



A good deal from the market along with festive time so as to make the most out of a deal and satisfy religious beliefs. It is important for real estate developers to understand the trend and psychology of the buyers during the festive season. For homebuyers, there are a lot of options to choose from, but nothing can beat a deal where quality is offered with timely delivery. But in order to win the competition, developers lure the buyers with discounts and freebies and thus, sales increase manifold.



Customers today are smart and well informed about the realty sector. Developers on the other hand keep offering some scheme or the other throughout the calendar year due to decreased sales.



But as the year progresses and the festive season nears things come to a head. Homebuyers start allocating funds and gear up to choose the best deal. Buyers approach developers with significant negotiation and bargaining skills and know how to use the wait and watch approach.



Developers offering useful options or freebies are able to generate higher sales and thus faciliate market growth during the festive season.



Be it sales numbers or be it possession figures, everyone loves the festive season. Developers ready themselves and perform their best during this time of the year so as to allow the market to cover up for what has been lost during the non-festive months.



It is true that over and above everything else, home buyers today demand quality homes and timely delivery. Developers with a good background and history, offering better deals due to festive sentiments, allow the market to play catch-up for the rest of the slow year. For the realty sector Diwali is a really happy day.



(Manoj Gaur is President CREDAI-NCR & MD, Gaursons India Ltd.)



