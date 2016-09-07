Time to reboot an ancient technology brick-by-brick

Brick is one of the most important building materials used in India. As the second largest producer of bricks, India represents more than 10 per cent of global production with about 1,40,000 brick-making enterprises (CPCB- New Delhi), which accounts for 250 billion brick masonry units.



The history of use of fired clay bricks dates back to Indus Valley civilization (2500-1500 BC). Brick making was a common practice during the Mughal reign in India. The advent of Europeans had a considerable impact on brick manufacturing in India.



The British were mainly responsible for popularising large-sized bricks. The Qutub Minar in New Delhi is one of the most striking examples of the use of fired clay bricks. The current socio-economic situation in the Indian brick industry can still be linked to one that existed in Europe during 1850-1900. Despite the fact that burnt kiln bricks remain the most accepted walling material in India, the rate of technology advancement in this sector has been considerably slow since post-Independence.



The scale of production varies across India due to availability of soil and fuel, demand and market conditions. Bricks today are produced using traditional techniques, involving manual and inefficient methods. Processes like drying and firing are done in the open, making it season-dependent.



Generally, the kilns operate for 6-8 months, but due to seasonal dependencies, its production is brought to a virtual standstill during monsoon. Brick production in the northern mountain regions such as Srinagar, Jammu and Dehradun is very low and limited to the valleys.



Major brick producing states in India are Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal which account for about 65 per cent of the production. The kilns are located in clusters around major towns and cities with production capacity of over 2–10 million bricks per year.



The overall urban population has increased from 217.17 million to 377.10 million from 1991 to 2011. The number of towns and cities has also increased from 3,768 to 7,951 during this period [Census of India, 1991; 2001; 2011]. The thriving Indian economy and increase in the population coupled with rapid urbanisation has resulted in exponential demand for infrastructure sector in India.



The building construction in India is estimated to grow at a rate of 6.6 per cent per year during the period from 2005 to 2030. With this growth rate in construction activity would increase the annual demand for walling material to approximately 500 billion brick equivalent masonry units by 2030. It is imperative that the demand for building materials will increase exponentially over the coming decades.



Most of the raw material for building materials comes from locally available clay, sand and gravel. While fired solid clay bricks have current market share of more than 90 per cent as walling material, they have detrimental effects on natural resources and are leading to a rise in the levels of greenhouse gases. However, in later half of the last century, various alternate materials such as fly ash-lime-gypsum (FaL-G) blocks, concrete hollow blocks and autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks have created viable options to traditionally fired solid clay bricks.



Given the present demand, labour constraints and increasing raw material costs are proving to be barriers for brick manufacturers. Alternate material (such as concrete blocks, FaL-G, AAC, etc.) that are comparable in cost, are gaining acceptance for construction. It is likely that the demand for these alternate materials would increase. For instance, an annual increase in demand by 10 per cent of alternate material such as concrete blocks, FaL-G blocks and AAC blocks would increase their share marginally by 15 per cent in 2030.



The ministry of urban development to promote and increase the production of non-fired masonry units could draft a building materials policy. The policy would also promote mechanisation if incentives were provided to manufacturers.



(The writer is research associate, sustainable habitat division, TERI)



