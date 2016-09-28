Road taken for developing the next millennial city

Over the past decade, Gur­gaon has emerged as the fastest growing location for both commercial and residential housing. It has witnessed a meteoric rise in the luxury housing segment with rapid improvement in the infrastructure during the last decade.



With rising aspirations, better infrastructure, a good mix of lifestyle and entertainment facilities and proposed mega projects in the vicinity, Gurgaon has emerged as an icon of luxury and style in the real estate sector in the NCR region.



As the city grew, newer areas needed to be brought under development. The Southern Peripheral Road or SPR, construction of which was stalled for a while, has resumed and will provide a good link to many new emerging areas of the expanded city. This would work as a ring road providing seamless connectivity across major destinations in the NCR region.



SPR to be operational soon



Multiple high end residential and commercial centres are set to be constructed alongside the SPR, which will add to the sheen of the urban sprawl rightly nicknamed as ‘the millennium city’.



The SPR project will provide excellent connectivity to the daily commuters to and fro Gurgaon from Delhi. The road, which starts from Mehrauli in Delhi and connects NH-8 near Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar, offers connectivity to Delhi and its adjoining areas. The 16-km road is expected to be operational this month.



Attracting the right kind of attention



Owing to enhanced connectivity, the location has become a potential for investment and residential purposes. It is turning out to be a premium residential hub as most of the projects launched in this area are equipped with modern amenities such as clubs, swimming pools and gyms, among others and promise high specification in terms of interiors like imported flooring, modular kitchens and air conditioning.



There are many advantages of Southern Peripheral Road as a residential locality:



# Proximity to the developed areas of Gurgaon and the existing commercial hubs



# Residential options from the top-notch builders in Gurgaon



# Better social infrastructure and amenities in comparison to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR)



# Excellent connectivity to the Golf Course Extension Road, Gurgaon-Sohna Road and NH-8



As the prices soar in upcoming locations of Gurgaon such Golf Course and other locations, end users and investors have been eying southern Gurgaon as the preferred location.



Renewed focus by HUDA and state government



The renewed focus of HUDA and state government definitely foretells better days for the real estate sector in the city, which had faced issues of delay in completion, mainly because of lack of access to adequate infrastructure.



The sector in this corridor represents a mix of residential, commercial, public, semi-public and industrial sectors. The residential segment is the most dominant category with maximum land use making SPR all set to become the next big realty destination of Gurgaon. Southern Gurgaon, positioned as an up-market location, is expected to fetch a handsome appreciation in the years to come.



The New Gurgaon-Sohna Master Plan 2031, focuses on developing major infrastructure on SPR like metro connectivity, link to Gurgaon-Faridabad Road and extending the SPR into a six-lane expressway. This will add to appreciation of residential properties in southern Gurgaon.



