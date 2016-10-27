PFRDA's move could be a shot in the arm for REITs

The concept of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is finding its feet and policy changes from the pension fund regulator could make a big difference.



Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman Hemant Contractor recently said that pension funds could be allowed to invest in REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). This could be done by creating a separate category in investment class for pension funds, which do not exist at present.



While the move by the regulator could be a big boost for REITs, its spillover effect could have a positive rub off on the real estate and infrastructure sector. The formal regulatory hurdles are still to be cleared, the regulator is looking to create a separate market for REIT driven opportunities for funds that may be interested in investing in the Indian market.



As and when this regulation becomes reality, the regulator will be correct in saying that they match the industry’s needs. Call it the flavour of the season, if you will, but REITs could change the way commercial real estate investment is looked at in India.



Investors sometimes look for safe returns from asset classes other than bank deposits and bonds, which are largely the only opportunity for them to earn assured returns with little or no risk in India. An opportunity like this could be a smart option for pension and retirement funds to consider investing in REITs and diversify their investment portfolio in India.



The quality of funds under the REIT structure could be better because pension fund investments will certainly improve transparency. That could encourage retail investors to grow with the commercial real estate industry in the country.



Since pension fund managers have a mandate for long-term investment, their investments will help deepen the markets for India too. Such a move from the regulator also sends a message to the pension funds that they could get returns that could beat inflation in the long term.



For real estate companies it is great news since it meets their needs for quality, long term funds for the sustainable growth of the sector. Institutional funding for the real estate sector has all but dried up after the Reserve Bank of India tightened norms, while real estate focused funds are often found investing in specific projects. Realty companies have to often resort to seeking funds from NBFCs or other sources where the rate of interest is very high, sometimes putting the viability of projects at risk due to cost of funds.



Gearing up for REIT action



To make REITs more attractive, India’s stock markets regulator had recently tweaked regulations further to make REITs more attractive. The recent change in regulations from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had allowed investment of REIT funds to be invested in projects which are under construction up to 20 per cent of its assets. The number of sponsors, capped at three, was also proposed to be raised. Other regulatory changes include clearing related party transactions and the number of shareholders required to pass a resolution.



A strong policy and regulatory push is much needed for REITs, which have not taken off as expected after they were introduced by SEBI two years ago. Foreign direct investment in REIT was permitted last year. Despite their promised potential REITs were not seen as a tax efficient option for companies.



If a property is transferred to a trust, stamp duty can range from 6 per cent to 26 per cent, depending on the state and type of transaction. Service tax and VAT will have to be added to that too. An additional 20 per cent long term capital gains tax and 3 per cent cess will be charged on moving the ownership of a rent yielding property to the trust in exchange for units. Clearly, state governments will need to help the industry grow before burdening it with taxes.



India’s budget in February 2016 removed dividend distribution tax on REITs, hoping to make them more attractive for companies. Till last year, tax at 15 per cent was payable on special purpose vehicles owning the asset. For institutional investors this was great news since REIT is a new asset class for India.



While the tax efficiency needs a fresh look, since the government is focused on enhancing transparency, availability of institutional funds will help the real estate sector. Tax compliance, as has been seen with other industries, rises as the rates come down. Real estate is no different.



REIT, a global phenomenon



The concept of REITs is an established practice around the globe. Netherlands was the first country to introduce it in Europe in 1969 and Rodamco Europe Netherlands-REIT is one of the largest in the continent. Dutch pension fund, ABP Invest­ments, is among the top pension funds in the world and a well known investor in the global real estate market.



Australia introduced REITs, called Listed Property Trust (LPT), two years later. LPTs are tax free at the trust level but 100 per cent of the income is required to be distributed to unit holders. Westfield Group is one of Australia’s largest LPTs owning well over 100 shopping centres in Australia, New Zealand, US and UK. The US, a relatively more mature and large market, has over 200 REITs registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) with a market capitalisation in excess of $1 trillion.



As one can see from examples around the globe, REIT’s not only help in providing fund supply to the real estate sector, but also investments in REIT’s by large institutional investors like Pension Funds increases the transparency levels in the real estate sector which is quite opaque not only in India but around the world.



If India’s REITs are to scale such heights and help the industry access to funds, North Block in Delhi must keep the ideal tax efficient structure in mind for the industry. The market has the promise and all stakeholders will have to walk the talk, together.



(The author is a well-known real estate and regulatory specialist)



