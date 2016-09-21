On firm footing

The Indian office space segment that has remained steady in the last few quarters is expected to pick up in sometime. This momentum will be witnessed on the back of sustained GDP growth that has been witnessed over the last one and a half year. Despite sector-specific issues, including supply side challenges, the segment is set to witness fillips here and there.India witnessed net office space absorption of around 36 million sq ft, with Bangalore scoring the top spot in terms of supply and absorption levels, followed by NCR in 2015. While Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai accounted for a fairly large share of the office space absorbed, Kolkata was the lowest.“This 36 million sq ft is growing steadily in the last three-four years, indicating that we are on a recovery path,” says Sanjay Dutt, CEO of India operations, Ascendas-Singbridge India.The peak year in terms of office space absorption was 2008, when the net absorption was close to 40 million sq ft. It dropped to 25 million sq ft in 2009, as a result of the global financial crisis towards the later part of 2008.“It is a good situation in the country, with so many jobs being created. The Indian office market, as per our forecast, will continue to remain stable or grow for the next three years, except for some minor spike here and there, which could alter the absorption levels in certain years,” says Dutt.The first six months of the current year, too, had witnessed a steady rate of office space absorption. “The first half of this year has been good, with an improved performance on the back of last year’s performance on the space absorption front, with brisk trend on the office leasing activities and request for proposals (RFPs) kept coming. While last year, Indian office space market accounted for around 35 million sq ft of space, the first half of this year accounted for 18.5 million sq ft of office space, indicating that it is on firm path to achieving the year’s annual target of around 34 million sq ft, as per our estimates,” says Ashutosh Limaye, national director – Research, JLL India.“Even though we are almost nearing the completion of the third quarter, with just a week or so to go, the data compilation will take a few more days, after the quarter actually ends. However, from what we are observing, there has been a bit of slowdown in the net absorption of office space in the current quarter. Compared with the first two quarters, the third quarter is witnessing either a slowdown or plateauing in terms of net space absorbed. Given the excellent growth numbers delivered by the segment over the past four quarters – the second half 2015 and the first half of 2016, it is only natural to expect this. However, we believe it is well on the path to achieve our forecast of 34 million sq ft by the end of this year. That will not change, even though the target for the year itself was lower by 1-1.5 million sq ft than what was achieved last year,” Limaye pointed out.There could be many reasons, including consistent growth over quarters had to witness a slowdown at some point and companies generally do not take space for their current requirement, but also for the requirements that are expected to emerge over the next few quarters.Anshul Jain, India MD, Cushman & Wakefield, feels the first half of the year has been a mixed bag for the key markets with large volume locations like Bangalore and Mumbai seeing a drop in net absorption owing to slower take up of space by IT/ITeS and BFSI sectors. “This, however, is going to be temporary as the second half looks promising. A large number of companies have committed space foreseeing limited availability of upcoming quality stock in select markets, which will push up absorption in the second half of this year. These pre-commitments are bound to steer net absorption, going forward,” Jain pointed out.According to Jain, 2016 began with some outright transactions that would continue in some markets. India’s economic growth story remains strong with additional fillip coming in from the government in the form of relaxation of FDI in a number of sectors. “Of course, there are a few impending changes that will be taking place on the global canvas, including presidential elections in the US and exit of Britain from the European Union. But, India’s position will remain strong and favourable backed by the strong GDP growth sustained over the last 18 months. All this will help the office space market remain positive for this year. Albeit some markets that are over supplied may still experience high vacancy rate,” Jain observed.The Indian office space market is by and large still being driven by the IT/ITeS segment, which accounts for the largest chunk of space absorbed, by accounting for around 40-45 per cent of the space. “From our understanding, this quarter and the next quarter, the demand from this segment may witness a slowdown, with Brexit happening in June and companies may want to observe for sometime the fallout effect of that development, before going ahead with their planning. Automation is another area that could be a reason for this segment likely to see a slowdown, since incremental hiring by IT is going to be in check. Hence, the next one or two quarters will be important for us to understand, whether their appetite for space remains the same or will change,” JLL’s Limaye observed.He further said, the e-commerce and the startups together accounted for about 5 per cent of the total net office space absorption last year, when the overall absorption was 35 million sq ft. “That was a good percentage, when we look at the overall volume of 35 million sq ft. However, that will not get repeated this year. The e-commerce and startups this year may be accounting for slightly lower percentage of be 2-3 per cent,” he pointed out.According to Ram Chandnani, managing director – advisory and transaction services, CBRE South Asia, 2016 has been marked by healthy levels of office space leasing activity for India, driven primarily by medium to large companies looking to expand their operations and several cities, including NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai witnessing activities at large as well as in specific micro-markets.“The IT firms have continued to lead the office space take-up so far and accounted for about 45 per cent of the total leasing activity during the second quarter of this year. The engineering and manufacturing sector has also been registering strong growth and accounted for 15 per cent of the total transactions during the period. While banking and financial services companies continue to be one of the leading occupiers of commercial office space and accounted for about 12 per cent of the total transactions in the second quarter, the e-commerce sector, which was a significant player in the office space absorption segment in 2015, accounted for 5 per cent of the space transacted in the last quarter,” Chandnani said.“One of the key drivers of growth and increase in office space take-up is the increased focus from corporates towards their Indian operations. Companies are working towards optimising their productivity by enhancing their reach and tapping into the unrealised potential that micro-markets across India have to offer,” Chandnani pointed out. That could be a key area to focus for all.