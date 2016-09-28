Great Metro push

The Bangalore Metro Rail, aptly christened "namma (our) metro", not just adds to the beauty of the city’s skyline and promotes the concept of eco-friendly commuting. It has, willy-nilly, provided a bonanza for property developers in the garden city.Real estate insiders concur that property prices start appreciating at a faster pace when an infrastructure project is announced and keeps going up as it nears completion.These days the most potent symbol of infrastructural development is the metro rail. Take the Bangalore metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the central and the Karnataka governments.Property prices have already started shooting up across segments such as land parcels, residential, commercial and rentals all along the route of Bangalore metro. On an average, prices have gone up by about 10-25 per cent, depending on the location and distance from the station. Currently, the Purple line (from Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road Terminal) and Green line from Mantri Square Sampige Road to Nagasandra are operational, covering the 42.30-km route through 33 elevated and seven underground stations.Real estate captains say metro has influenced the way locations develop and the manner in which people decide their housing and shopping priorities. For instance, a person working in MG Road or nearby areas could possibly explore renting a house on Mysore Road, where rentals are more affordable.Residential housing apart, corporates and retail giants are also keen to set up offices and stores respectively in areas close to the Metro corridor. Naturally, a spike in demand for spaces around metro stations is bound to push rentals and property prices northward.Property developers say that residential prices saw a major increase on the MG Road to Byappanahalli stretch. Areas like Old Madras Road saw an appreciation of 25 to 30 per cent in residential pricing. In addition, the floor area ratio (FAR) was increased to 4 from 3.2, providing a further boost to development and opening up avenues for revenue and investment. The resale value of homes also saw a spike with areas like Indiranagar touching the Rs 12,000 per sq ft-mark and profits nearing a whopping 375 per cent mark.The development of the complete line now has already given a major thrust to residential and retail property in areas such as Mysore and Magadi Roads, which have already seen a rise of about 20-25 per cent. Other residential areas expected to witness an upside include Sivanchetti Gardens, Richmond Town, Santhusapet, Rajajinagar, Mariappanapalya and Gopalapura, where land is limited. Hence, these areas are likely to witness redevelopment activity, keeping property values strong.An important factor to consider is that land parcels along the metro corridor would be available for redevelopment due to the high floor space index (FSI). Hence, real estate activity is expected to get a boost with the launch of new developments while existing projects are likely to witness a sharp rise in their rates.International real estate consultants Vestian Global Workplace Services, says the permissible FSI for land parcels located within 500 metres of an operational metro station is proposed to be four and a higher FSI is expected to result in the appreciation of capital values by 10-12 per cent in the short term.A region’s social infrastructure is projected to prosper in times to come, as there would be many opportunities for retailers to expand near change over and terminal junctions. Also, many F&B retailers would consider opening outlets inside Metro stations – as they have in Delhi with the expansion of metro rail. In the national capital, the introduction of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has seen a significant rise in property prices along its route.It opened its first section on the Red Line in 2002 and has completed development of the network into phases: phase I, containing three lines (red, yellow, blue), was completed by 2006 and phase II (blue, green, violet) in 2011 while Phase III is scheduled for completion by 2016. The system has a mix of underground, at-grade and elevated stations using both broad-gauge and standard gauge. The metro has an average daily ridership of 2.661 million passengers. The Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon, which started in 2013 and linked to Delhi metro by the Yellow Line, is a separate metro system (with a different owner/operator than the Delhi metro), although tokens from the Delhi metro can be used in its network.“The Delhi metro is a classic example of infrastructure development propelling a region’s economic growth. Metro has had a direct influence on the real estate sector in NCR with localities where the metro is operational (or about to start) witnessing more price appreciation than other localities,” Ajay Jain, ED investment banking and head, real estate group of Centrum Capital told Financial Chronicle.Ever since metro’s expansion plans for NCR were announced, people who were earlier a little hesitant to move out of Delhi began to look at NCR as a viable living option. The ease of a well-ventilated, pollution-free ride and the associated time and cost advantages, were key factors behind this change.“Today, proximity to the metro has become one of the most prominent elements for a property seeker. Its effect can be seen on real estate in localities such as Dilshad Gardens, Mansarover, Shastri Nagar, Indralok, PitamPura, Rohini and Rithala (where the metro has been functional) which observed an appreciation of 18 per cent to – 40 per cent annually in capital values from 2005 to mid 2008,” points out Jain.A similar trend is visible in Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Tilak Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Patel Nagar, where a price appreciation of at least 22 per cent in capital values could be observed 2011 onwards.The availability of land parcels, especially in remote locations, the increased demand and price appreciation of these regions are what developers are capitalising on today, he explains.He said the Delhi metro network connected the centre of the city with areas in the periphery, thus bringing down travel time of the peripheral areas significantly.“Over a period of time, prices have become less dependent on distances and more on travel time,” Saurabh Mehrotra, national director - advisory services at Knight Frank India told FC.This has resulted in such areas coming closer to the central business districts (CBD), resulting in price appreciation. “As expected, prices of locations closer to the CBD showed a nominal increase, whereas locations close to the periphery of the city saw the highest price rise. A connection of the new area on the periphery of Delhi saw a price rise of approximately 30 per cent whereas areas which were closer to the CBD, saw a price rise of about 10-15 per cent. Areas like Dwarka saw a price rise of around 35 per cent while Rohini and Shahdara, rates went up by 30 to 35 per cent respectively,” points out Mehrotra.A clutch of real estate captains in Bangalore - Ashish Puravankara, managing director at Puravankara Projects, Swaroop Anish, executive director, business development at Prestige Group, Shivaram Kumar Malakala, co-founder and joint managing director at Habitat Ventures, Pratik K. Mehta, managing director at Unishire, CN Govindaraju, managing director at Vaishnavi Group, Om Ahuja, CEO-residential at Brigade Enterprises and Suresh Hari, secretary CREDAI-Bangalore - all agree that significant growth is on the cards once the Bangalore metro connects all major parts of the city.“With the advent of the Bangalore metro, developers will be exploring opportunities around the metro connected locations. Key micro markets will develop and witness increasing commercial office space building and business districts in central areas including redevelopment opportunities,” predicts Ashish Puravankara.According to Anish, commercial properties, retail and large residential developments would benefit hugely from being located close to the metro line. “With the metro nearing completion in Bangalore, property rates in the vicinity have gone up and according to industry estimates, there has been an increase of close to 20 per cent in most areas,” he points out.Habitat Venture’s Malakala says the reaches of Mysore Road Corridor in West and Nagasandra in North are areas, which offer the best opportunity to developers and homebuyers alike. With the Purple line operating from one end to another, commuting is becoming hassle free in many areas. Banking on this opportunity, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has launched an initiative to lease out their properties, states Malakala. In some corridors of the metro alignment, prices have gone up by over 100 per cent, points out Vaishnava Group’s Govindaraju.However, not many land parcels are available along the alignment of the metro today. “This has resulted in land owners expecting rates that are much higher than the market rate in some locations along the metro alignment,” he avers. Brigade Enterprises’ Ahuja says developers are exploring newer locations to build convenient lifestyle residential areas to benefit the common man. “In east Bangalore, locations like Baiyappanahalli, Old Madras Road, K R Puram and CV Raman Nagar, which are along stretches where the metro line is operational, have witnessed rise of around 15-20 per cent in property prices,” Trivita Roy, associate director - research & real estate intelligence service at JLL India told FC.He said in West Bangalore, locations such as Yeshwanthpur and Rajajinagar have witnessed significant development of assets. South Bangalore also witnessed increase in launches of residential projects and in capital values due to the operation of metro until Mysore Road.Explains Satish BN, executive director, south at Knight Frank India: “Once the metro is fully operational and covers the length and breadth of the garden city, it is expected to be used by half-a-million commuters daily from the present 45,000 as the metro connects with Majestic, the nerve centre of the city's public transport.” Potentially, sky is the limit. “We have witnessed a growth of 8–10 per cent per annum in the last three years and expect approximately the same in next five years as well,” says Satish. He should know.